BROAD CREEK — No charges were filed in an accident involving a vehicle striking and killing a pedestrian June 5 while the man was standing in the center turning lane of Highway 24 near Frank’s Pizza.
According to a report from the N.C. Highway Patrol, which conducted the investigation into the death, the pedestrian, Zachary John Stellfox, 35, of New Bern, was standing in the middle of the highway taking photos at 8:48 p.m. June 5.
A vehicle driven by Raymond Leverich Jr., of Newport, heading east on Highway 24 started to make a left turn onto a private road, striking and killing the person.
Mr. Stellfox died at the scene.
