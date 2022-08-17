MOREHEAD CITY — The For ME (Minority Entrepreneur) Networking Group, in partnership with Carteret Community College’s Small Business Center, will host a Women in Business Vendor Expo on the college campus from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27.
The event will highlight female-led businesses in Carteret County.
The community is invited to attend the expo to browse and shop from local vendors selling various goods, including food, apparel, sweets, botanicals, jewelry, art, homemade décor and more. Local businesses interested in participating in the expo may do so by registering with the Small Business Center by calling 252-222-6123 or emailing sbc@carteret.edu. There is no vendor fee or cost to participate, but registration is required.
For ME Networking Group kicked off its first meeting in Feb. 2021. For ME started through the collaboration of Carteret Community College, DREAM Organization of Morehead City and the Small Business Center to empower minority-owned businesses in Carteret County to connect, grow with and mentor one another. The group works with existing minority-owned businesses and professionals to assist promising or aspiring minority entrepreneurs through support, collaboration and mentoring.
In its first year, the group received an Excellence Award from the state and was awarded a $10,000 grant by PBMares, LLP.
The For ME Networking Group is open to the public and meets at 6:15 p.m. the first Wednesday of each month in the Bryant Student Center on the CCC campus. Follow For ME Networking Group on Facebook for information on upcoming expos in February, June, August and November.
