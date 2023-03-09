CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department is celebrating March as National Nutrition Month, and the theme for this year is “Fuel for the Future.”
National Nutrition Month is an annual education campaign sponsored by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. The goal of the campaign is to raise awareness about all food choices and to develop sound eating and physical activity habits.
This year’s theme, “Fuel for the Future,” encourages keeping sustainability in mind when making healthy food choices throughout all stages of life. Sustainable nutrition fuels the body while protecting the environment. Some examples of sustainable nutrition are choosing foods that are more plant-based, have minimal packaging, shopping locally, buying foods in season and growing your own garden. The academy stated that you can choose healthful foods that you enjoy, celebrate culture and be budget friendly with a little planning.
“Good nutrition doesn’t have to be restrictive or overwhelming,” Allyson Funtal, nutritionist with the Carteret County Health Department, said. “The key is tailoring your favorite foods to meet your individual nutrient needs. For those wondering how to get started, speaking with a registered dietitian can be an important step. These health professionals can help fine-tune traditional recipes, provide alternatives to cooking methods and offer other helpful advice for incorporating family-favorite foods into everyday meals.”
The Carteret County Health Department can serve as a valuable resource as you look to expand your food horizons this month. For more information, call 252-728-8550.
National Nutrition Month was initiated in 1973 as National Nutrition Week, and it became a month-long observance in 1980 in response to growing interest in nutrition. To learn more about nutrition and National Nutrition Month, visit the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics website at eatright.org.
Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children is federally funded. The program provides nutrition education and supplements the diet of that population with approved foods that are chosen based on their nutritive content. Find out more at ncdhhs.gov/ncwic.
