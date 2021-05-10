Emerald Isle board to get proposed 2021-22 budget, discuss well site lease

EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle commissioners Tuesday night will officially receive town manager Matt Zapp’s proposed fiscal 2021-22 budget and may lease a long-considered site in McLean-Spell Park to Bogue Banks Water Corp. for a new well.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in town hall beside the police department on the north side of Highway 58 and online on GoToWebinar. To join the electronic broadcast of the meeting, visit attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/345335023403173392.
To make a public comment online, email town clerk Sarah Diehl at swilliams@emeraldisle-nc.org or place written comments in the dropbox at the administration building on the south side of Highway 58 by 10 a.m. Tuesday.
No action is expected on the budget, though the board will likely set dates for budget work sessions.
Mr. Zapp’s proposed budget, which will go into effect Thursday, July 1 after adoption by commissioners, shows total revenues and expenditures of $11,896,121, a $421,871 or 3.68% increase from the 2020-21 adopted budget. In his budget message, he attributes the increase largely to inflation in the cost of running the government and providing services. He said the budget maintains all existing services and calls for improvements to some.
The recommended general fund tax rate is 15.5 cents per $100 of assessed value, which is 14.5 cents for general services and 1 cents earmarked for beach nourishment, the same as the current year’s rate.
The recommended oceanfront property beach nourishment tax rate is 4 cents, also unchanged. Revenue generated from the beach nourishment tax will be used for future restoration projects.
The budget also includes a recommended increase in the annual solid waste fee from the current $255 to $265, necessary to cover direct costs associated with providing the service, according to the manager.
“A special budget meeting is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, May 18 at 5:30 pm, and the Board may elect to conduct additional special meetings between May 18 - June 7th, only as necessary,” Mr. Zapp said in a memo to the board.
He anticipates holding the required public hearing on the budget during the commission’s Tuesday, June 8 regular meeting.
Mr. Zapp expects the property tax to raise $4,846,770, based on a property value of $3.1 billion. He also expects to receive $2.234 million in state-shared sales tax, about $165,000 more than estimated in the fiscal 2020-21 budget.
Beach parking fees are estimated at $200,000 under the new, privately managed fee system, up $15,000 from this fiscal year. That money is to be spent on the direct cost of operating and maintaining beach access facilities.
Notable expenses include a 2% cost-of-living increase for all town employees at a total cost of $109,854. Mr. Zapp said the increase is based on a 2.89% increase in the consumer price increase as of March.
The public works department budget shows $133,100 for street resurfacing, which will be combined with $136,300 in state Powell Bill money to pay for resurfacing approximately 2 miles of town-owned roads.
The solid waste collection cost is up by $8,828 to $923,500 under the contract with Simmons and Simmons.
The parks and recreation department budget includes $25,000 for beach access walkway maintenance.
The proposed budget does not use any fund balance to even expenditures and revenues. The fund balance is expected to total $2.6 million as of Wednesday, June 30, the end of the current fiscal year.
The 200-by-220-foot well site to be leased to the water company will be for $1,000 per month during the first year of the 20-year term, with 3% increases annually after the first year.
Bogue Banks Water Corp. says the site, in the park behind the police department and town recreation center, is essential to supply water to a planned reverse osmosis water treatment plant expected to help solve increasing issues with saltwater intrusion into the aquifer that supplies the town’s water.
The proposed lease has been somewhat controversial, especially among nearby residents and others who don’t want any development in McLean-Spell Park, which is primarily a natural area with hiking trails.
