WILMINGTON — A conservation nonprofit that’s active in Carteret County welcomed a new executive director Monday.
The N.C. Coastal Land Trust announced Monday Walker Golder has joined the trust as its new executive director. Mr. Golder succeeds founding Executive Director Camilla Herlevich. He comes to the NCCLT from the National Audubon Society.
The land trust is a nonprofit dedicated to enriching coastal communities in the state through conservation of natural areas and working landscapes, education and the promotion of good land stewardship. In Carteret County, the land trust has purchased property in recent years for conservation projects, including more than 5,400 acres along Salter’s Creek to preserve 17 miles of waterfront and 302 acres of forested land along Mill Creek, also for preservation purposes.
According to the land trust, Mr. Golder has a deep affinity for the southeastern coast, where he grew up in Wrightsville Beach.
“The North Carolina coast is my home,” Mr. Golder said. “It’s where I learned the lasting value of protecting the places that make our coast so special, and the importance of land trusts. I believe that conserving natural and working landscapes and investing in land stewardship is one of the best ways to have a lasting impact on natural and cultural resources that are so important to the North Carolina coast.”
Mr. Golder attended the University of North Carolina at Wilmington for graduate school, where he earned a master of science degree in marine biology. He immediately began a long and successful career at the National Audubon Society.
According to the land trust, Mr. Golder held many roles at Audubon, notably as the deputy state director of Audubon’s North Carolina office and most recently as the program director of the Atlantic Flyway Coast Strategy.
NCCLT executive director search committee chairperson Ann Simpson said the committee is “extremely pleased to have found Walker, who brings deep coastal conservation experience and expertise and has had a long professional relationship with the coastal land trust.”
Mr. Golder said he worked with the land trust on several protection projects where the missions of Audubon and the NCCLT aligned.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to get back to coastal land protection,” he said.
Mr. Golder is the recipient of several awards and recognitions, most notably the National Audubon Society’s 2013 Charles H. Callison Professional Award. Each year, this award honors one volunteer and one staff member from Audubon who have made remarkable contributions to conservation through coalition-building, creative thinking and perseverance.
According to the land trust, Mr. Golder’s lifelong work has contributed to the protection of coastal birds and their habitats and has established sanctuaries for 35% of North Carolina’s breeding shorebirds.
“A talented nature photographer, Golder’s photographs have appeared in dozens of publications, including eight book and magazine covers,” the NCCLT said.
NCCLT Board of Directors President Melanie Allen said Mr. Golder’s “decades of experience in conservation and deep commitment to the Carolina coast make him a perfect fit for coastal land trust.”
“He has the skill and enthusiasm to lead the coastal land trust’s talented staff into this next chapter,” Ms. Allen said.
Mr. Golder said he’s “very excited and honored to join the coastal land trust as executive director.”
“The work of this organization will shape the legacy that we leave to future generations,” he said.
