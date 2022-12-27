MOREHEAD CITY - Carteret Health Care will soon have new leadership on its board of directors.
William "Harvey" Case, former chief executive officer (CEO), has retired from his position effective Saturday, Dec. 31.
Case became CEO in Jan. 2020, and his role at the hospital was to lead, provide vision and be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operational management for all areas of the hospital.
Before accepting his former position as CEO, Case served as president at Vidant Beaufort Hospital in Washington.
The Carteret Health Care Board of Directors recognized Case for his service to the hospital in a press release shared Wed, Dec. 21.
Case was instrumental in leading the hospital through challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and helped navigate the strategic growth planning related to the expansion of the hospital's oncology and surgical services, according to the release.
Stepping into the new role will be Kyle Marek as interim CEO.
Marek has worked at Carteret Health Care for more than 23 years and recently served as chief information officer and vice president of general services.
