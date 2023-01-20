ATLANTIC BEACH - With the ninth annual Atlantic Beach Music Festival on the horizon, the town of Atlantic Beach has released an event date and a schedule of performers.
The festival is free to attend and will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 20 on the boardwalk at The Circle, 115 Atlantic Blvd.
Featured this year are Gary Lowder & Smokin' Hot from 11 a.m. to noon, The Band of Oz from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Jim Quick & Coastline from 2 to 3 p.m., I-42 Band from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. and The Mighty Saints of Soul from 5 to 6 p.m.
Sponsors are invited to business after hours at the Doubletree by Hilton on Wednesday May 17 which will feature a performance by The Embers and a sponsor’s reception on Friday, May 19 at Memories Beach Club.
In addition to live music, a variety of food trucks will be on site.
Food vendor applications are still being accepted, and preference will be given to Atlantic Beach businesses.
Free and paid parking will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis for those who wish to attend.
Free parking may be found at The Carteret Community College and The Atlantic Beach Town Park.
The DoubleTree by Hilton also has free parking for guests or $10 for non-guests.
Other parking may be located at 3505 Arendell St., Morehead City; 915 W Fort Macon Rd., Atlantic Beach; and 2717 W Fort Macon Rd., Atlantic Beach.
Limited parking spaces will also be available for $3 at The Circle.
Free shuttles to and from the festival will be provided from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to any of the listed parking lots.
Riders will be limited to coolers 32 quarts or smaller and may be subject to inspection. No open beverages will be allowed on the shuttle.
Pets and glass containers are not allowed, and there will be a limit of one folding chair per person.
For questions or concerns, contact director Morgan Gilbert at events@atlanticbeach-nc.com.
