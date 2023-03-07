OCEAN — While many college students spent spring break relaxing, a group of East Carolina University (ECU) students are using their vacation this week to do service projects in the county.
“I really enjoy volunteering,” ECU student William Sutton of Greenville said March 6 as he unloaded recycled oyster shells at the N.C. Coastal Federation in Ocean. “I found it to be really fun.”
Under the guidance of the N.C. Coastal Federation, students spent March 6 building oyster bagging frames and bagging recycled oyster shells at the federation’s office. The shells are being used to build oyster reefs and living shorelines.
Students are also cleaning up Sugarloaf Island, and doing volunteer work at EarthWise Farm, a community farm operated by the Coastal Federation and Hammocks Beach State Park.
It’s not all work, however. The group also visited the N.C. Aquarium in Pine Knoll Shores, participated in Paint Night and other fun activities.
The group of eight is among 34 ECU students and staff spread out at three sites in North Carolina participating in the Alternative Break Experience (ABE) program. This is the 11th year that students have volunteered in the county with the N.C. Coastal Federation (NCCF).
ECU’s Center for Leadership and Civic Engagement provide the opportunities for students to serve communities and address social causes, according to Lauren Howard, associate director of leadership and civic engagement at ECU.
She said the ECU partnership with the NCCF is the longest one in the ABE program’s history.
“ECU and the N.C. Coastal Federation have worked together for more than 10 years to give students the opportunity to explore environmental justice and impact,” she said.
Sarah Bodin, coastal resiliency manager with the NCCF, said the federation values the partnership with ECU.
“It’s an amazing partnership and one we greatly rely on and look forward to each year,” she said. “The work that they’re doing for us is very important and for the goals of the federation.”
For students serving March 6, most said they just wanted a way to give back.
Brittany Barwick of New Bern said, “I came last year, and I was looking for a way to help out. ECU’s motto is ‘to serve.’ Last year, I found a passion for oysters and cleaning up the environment and shorelines.”
Student Tete Narh-Mensah of Silver Springs, Md., agreed.
“I wanted to do something that made me feel good for spring break,” he said.
The students arrived in the county March 5 and will return to their homes March 9. They will resume classes March 13.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.