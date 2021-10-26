Looking to vote by mail in the municipal election? Deadline to request ballot is 5 p.m. Tuesday

CARTERET COUNTY — For those looking to cast a ballot in November’s municipal elections but aiming to avoid the polls, the window to request an absentee ballot is closing.
Tuesday is the last day North Carolina voters can request a ballot in this year’s town races. The deadline is 5 p.m.
“Overall, early voting is going well,” Carteret County Board of Elections director Caitlin Sabadish said Friday. “No issues to report. It has been quiet, but we also expected it to be.”
You can request a ballot online through the N.C. State Board of Elections’ absentee ballot portal at votebymail.ncsbe.gov/app/home. Carteret County voters can also contact the local office directly by phone at 252-728-8460. The form is also available on the County BOE’s website, carteretcountync.gov/434/Board-of-Elections.
Unlike the 2020 presidential election, when heavy interest intersected with the coronavirus pandemic to result in record-high mail-in voting, [https://www.carolinacoastonline.com/news_times/article_a13151b2-eec6-11ea-ba42-0f37ab64ba11.html] absentee voters will need two witness signatures for their ballot to be complete. A notary as a witness is also allowed.
Ms. Sabadish asked voters to remember to sign their ballot envelope and fill out all required information in order to ensure their votes count.
“Ballots must be postmarked on Election day and received by 5:00PM on November 5, 2021 to be considered timely,” she noted. “Ballots also require postage.”
As of Friday, the office had mailed out just 58 absentee ballots out of more than 24,300 eligible voters this election cycle. Just 10 voted ballots have been returned.
Low turnout for mail-in voting largely reflects the wider picture of local elections thus far. [https://www.carolinacoastonline.com/news_times/article_d3319bbc-2dc3-11ec-8d79-2f205488a9dd.html] As of close of business Thursday, 789 early ballots had been cast at the county’s three one-stop sites.
The sites are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays through Friday, Oct. 29. Saturday, Oct. 30, they will open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The sites are Fort Benjamin Park Recreation Center in Newport, Western Park Community Center in Cedar Point and the BOE offices in Beaufort. Any eligible voter can cast an early ballot at any of the three sites, which are equipped with all ballot types.
As for returning a mail-in ballot, the envelopes must be postmarked by election day – Tuesday, Nov. 2.
During one-stop, voters can also drop their ballot at one of the three sites, though ballots cannot be accepted at polling places on election day. There are no dropboxes for absentee ballots in Carteret County.
Contact Jackie Starkey at 252-726-7081, ext. 225; email jackie@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @jackieccnt.
