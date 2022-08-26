SMYRNA — The crab pot Christmas tree, by Fisherman Creations, based Down East in Smyrna, has been nominated for the N.C. Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Coolest Thing Made in NC” contest.
According to a press release from the N.C. Chamber, there are 80 nominees this year, and voting has already begun.
"We are pleased the North Carolina Chamber of Commerce nominating committee has submitted our Crab Pot Trees, made here in Down East Carteret County, to be nominated as ‘The Coolest Thing Made in North Carolina’ among other fine products made in our state,” said Don Acree, president of the company. “We hope anyone who enjoys our trees will be sure to cast a vote for us.”
The trees were first created in 1999 by crab pot maker Nicky Harvey, quickly became a Carteret County tradition during the season and have since spread to many coastal locations across the United States. They come in a wide variety of sizes and are easy to assemble.
To vote, go to http://www.coolestthingmadeinnc.com.
Round 1 of voting ends on Friday, Sept. 2. Semifinalists for each category will be announced on Sept. 8 and move to Round 2. All vote tallies are then reset, and Round 2 of voting begins. Voting for Round 2 closes Friday, Sept. 16.
The top five finalists for each category will be announced Thursday, Sept. 29, tallies are reset, and the final round of voting begins. Voting for this final round closes Thursday, Sept. 29.
The winners of the "Coolest Thing Made in NC" contest will be announced via video on the N.C. Chamber’s social media channels on Thursday, Oct. 6.
Anyone can vote in the contest, but entries are limited to one vote per valid email address, per day.
The contest will recognize two winners, one for small businesses with fewer than 100 employees and one for businesses with 100+ employees. The Down East business is in the first category.
The winner of the contest will receive a variety of prizes, including:
- The "Coolest Thing Made in NC" trophy.
- The official “Coolest Thing Made in NC” winner badge to be placed on company website.
- Recognition and profile on "The Coolest Thing Made in NC" website.
- Coordinated media outreach promoting the winner.
- An exclusive “Behind the Business” profile sent to thousands of NC Chamber readers.
- Recognition in Business North Carolina magazine.
- An exclusive profile in the NC Manufacturing Extension Partnership’s newsletter.
- An invitation to participate in the NC Chamber’s podcast series.
- An invitation to participate in the NC Manufacturing Extension Partnership’s Podcast, “Clocking In.”
- An invitation to participate in Business North Carolina’s podcast.
- An exclusive meeting with the NC Chamber President and CEO to discuss business priorities
