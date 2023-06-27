ATLANTIC BEACH — The Atlantic Beach Council voted unanimously Monday night to spend $8,000 to continue for at least one more year a UNC Institute of Marine Sciences study of water quality in the town’s extensive canal system.
The vote came during the panel’s monthly meeting in the town hall off Highway 58.
The work will be conducted by Dr. Rachel Noble, a world-renowned scientist. Her lab in Morehead City conducts research in the areas of public health, water quality, shellfish harvesting and land-water infrastructure science. She also conducts research in the areas of wastewater and stormwater infrastructure impacts on coastal marine systems and water quality.
In her proposal to extend the study, she noted that, “Coastal communities undergoing rapid development are increasingly faced with environmental challenges, such as degraded water quality. The town of Atlantic Beach is one such community, and there has been an interest in characterizing the water quality within the Atlantic Beach canal system and sound side areas in order to protect and uphold the pristine nature of the town’s recreational waters.”
The proposed study will focus on the weirs in the canal system, a built system on the soundside of Atlantic Beach. Dr. Noble said, “It is known that water quality of our coastal communities can be influenced by stormwater runoff introducing excess nutrients, and fecal contamination into the system, with the potential for heightened risk for exposure to contaminated recreational waters during storm periods.”
The initial study in summer and fall of 2018 focused on identifying hot spots of increased fecal (waste) contamination throughout the system. A follow-on project involved analysis of wet weather and dry weather patterns of water quality at 16 locations over the duration of the summer months from 2019-2022.
Initial findings indicated there were “signals of human fecal contamination in specific locations, but that those sources of human contamination were ephemeral in nature.”
“There will be major changes to the town development zones surrounding the canal area in the coming years, including placement of package treatment plants and shifting treatment scenarios,” Dr. Noble wrote. “Water usage is expected to vary strongly and specific locations that pose chronic risk to the system need to be identified and fixed. For 2023, there is a need to further assess any potential contamination stemming from the weir locations to build upon the baseline data to further investigate these parameters over a range of storm and dry conditions in order to better characterize the water quality to reduce potential impacts on public health.”
The Noble lab will use an autosampler to collect samples during periods of wet weather and periods of dry weather and will analyze them in the lab in Morehead City and eventually provide the town a written report that will include recommendations for future action.
The samples will be analyzed for Escherichia coli (E. coli) and Enterococcus bacteria.
E. coli normally live in the intestines of healthy people and animals and are generally harmless but are considered an indicator of the possible presence of human waste.
Enterococcus bacteria also live in the intestinal tracts of warm-blooded animals, including humans, and therefore indicate possible contamination of streams and rivers by fecal waste. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, sources of fecal indicator bacteria such as enterococci include wastewater treatment plant effluent, leaking septic systems, stormwater runoff and sewage discharged or dumped from recreational boats, among other things.
Enterococci are indicators of the presence of fecal material in water and, therefore of the possible presence of disease-causing bacteria, viruses, and protozoa. These pathogens can sicken swimmers and others who use rivers and streams for recreation or eat raw shellfish or fish, according to the EPA.
North Carolina uses bacterial levels or expected bacterial levels after heavy rainfall events as the standard for closing and reopening the harvest of shellfish in state waters.
Council members said they hope the study will further pinpoint any problem areas in the highly used canals and help the town fix the problems.
