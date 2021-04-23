BEAUFORT — Carteret County public school officials announced Friday Jim Skelton III has been hired as the new chief communications officer for the school system.
Mr. Skelton replaces Tabbie Nance, who retired Feb. 28. He will join the school system Monday, May 3.
In a press release issued Friday, Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said his office received many applications from qualified candidates for the position, but “felt that Mr. Skelton’s experience, leadership and dedication to students and staff would best serve CCPS students, staff, and the community for years to come.”
Mr. Skelton has recently completed nine years of military service in the U.S. Marine Corps. Most recently, he served as the communications strategy and operations chief in The Pentagon in Washington, D.C, where he was directly responsible for all visual communications products from the commandant and sergeant major of the Marine Corps.
In addition, he managed official flagship Marine Corps social media pages with a combined followership of more than 10 million accounts.
As the communications strategy and operations chief, Mr. Skelton created still, motion-imagery and graphic design content for high-ranking government officials, including the president of the United States, according to the release.
Among Mr. Skelton’s career highlights is filming and editing an Emmy Award winning production, the 2019 Marine Corps Birthday Message. Mr. Skelton was honored as the 2016 Military Photographer of the Year for combat documentation and as the 2018 Military Photographer of the Year — Second Place for Feature Photo.
“I am very excited to work with Mr. Skelton,” Dr. Jackson said. “Very few school systems have an Emmy Award winning communicator. I can imagine no better use for the skills he honed in the Pentagon than telling the story of the amazing successes of students and staff.”
Mr. Skelton attended the University of Alabama and earned a graduate certificate in television, radio and film from Syracuse University.
“I am truly honored and humbled to have the opportunity to serve the Carteret County Public School System,” he stated in the release. “I am looking forward to helping not only the students, but the faculty and parents as well. I am excited to be working with a team of professionals from across Carteret County who are committed to excellence as we shine the light on our students, staff and community.”
