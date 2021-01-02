Pine Knoll Shores, Indian Beach officials monitor pandemic, plan for 2021

PINE KNOLL SHORES/INDIAN BEACH — With a new year arrived, two towns in Carteret County have resolved to continue measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus a priority into 2021.
In Pine Knoll Shores, Mayor John Brodman said town officials are resolving to continue following social distancing safety measures and planning on installing new cameras and audio/visual equipment in the boardroom, funded through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
“We’ll continue working with the public and holding board and committee meetings virtually, remotely and as safely as possible,” Mayor Brodman said. “We’re waiting to see if there will be a new surge of cases after the holiday festivities.”
Pine Knoll Shores isn’t the only town with social distancing in mind for 2021, in Indian Beach, Town Manager Tim White said Tuesday that the pandemic has created challenges. Employees have had to adjust their schedules and when town facilities are open to the public.
“This will continue heading into the new year,” Mr. White said, “for how long, I have no idea.”
Back in Pine Knoll Shores, Mayor Brodman said with the ongoing pandemic, town officials also resolve to track distribution of the new vaccine, as well as reports of new cases.
“We’re hopeful that vaccinations and so-called heard immunity will begin to have an impact sooner rather than later,” he said, “but we have no intention of throwing caution to the winds. While we’re planning for a positive outcome, many of the town’s signature events, like the Easter egg hunt, Kayak for the Warriors events and July 4th parade are still up in the air at this point. We’ll have to wait and see.”
Pine Knoll Shores officials have other resolutions for the new year, as well. Mayor Brodman said infrastructure improvements are planned for 2021, such as as improvements to stormwater drainage.
“After years of planning and fundraising, we hope to see the successful completion of the east end Phase II stormwater project,” the mayor said, “and two other stormwater projects on Pine Knoll Boulevard and Acorn Court, by late spring, prompting many of us to believe, humorously, that we will now have seven years of drought.”
The phase two project is a large-scale stormwater drainage improvement near Crystal Coast Country Club. The plan will involve connecting drains in the neighborhood to retention ponds on the club’s golf course.
Other major capital projects officials plan to pursue include tree trimming around power lines, using excess Federal Emergency Management Agency funds from the Hurricane Florence repair projects to fund resiliency efforts and replacing steps and a handicap access ramp at town hall and a raised beach access walkway at the town’s eastern public beach access.
Meanwhile, in Indian Beach, Mr. White said town officials plan to rewrite and update their procedure and personnel manuals.
“We’re also working on updating our pay plan,” Mr. White said. “These items will be discussed at our commissioners’ retreat in February.”
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
