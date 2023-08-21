MOREHEAD CITY — With a growing senior population in the county, Department of Social Services (DSS) Director Jessica Adams said DSS has begun increasing community outreach to the adult and aging population.
“This program allows the agency to proactively assist county residents with needs that, if unaddressed, could result in negative consequences,” she said during the County Consolidated Human Services board meeting, held Aug. 14 in the health department conference room.
Adams said prior to additional outreach, a resident might have called the agency with a concern or request for information assistance, and a community resource phone number might have been the only information provided.
“Frequently, there was the feeling among staff that the individual was lost in the process and would have benefitted from more social work intervention in securing needed services,” she said. “Unfortunately, because of not meeting the criteria for mandated services such as APS (adult protective services) and recognizing that agency resources were limited, the immediate need was not fully met and manifested itself again in either an APS report or calls from the community at large.”
Adams continued that the cycle for that senior “may have been repeated several times before a positive resolution was accomplished because the need did not fit into the traditional service array.”
Examples of needs presented to the agency include caregiver burnout, homelessness, food insufficiency, assistance with placement of a family member into a facility (assisted living/skilled nursing) and guidance when applying for Social Security disability. Other needs include assistance with connecting with area resources such as vocational rehabilitation, veterans’ services, lack of medical care and poor mental health.
Adams said beginning in August 2022, an average of 13 outreach reports was received monthly. Because of “aggressively addressing each referral,” she said, 98% of the referrals have avoided the APS process.
“The ability to proactively address needs before becoming severe has proven to be a win-win for the client and the agency,” Adams said.
Adams also reported that the number of children in foster care has decreased over the past three years. She reported there were 86 children in foster care in July 2021, 71 in July 2022 and 62 as of July of this year.
“This number is much more appropriate for a county of our size,” she said. “It’s taken a lot of hard work to get to this point. Our teams continue to work hard to achieve permanency for children in custody as well as prevent children from entering foster care.”
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.