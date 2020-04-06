BEAUFORT — The County Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday via YouTube. The public can view the meeting by connecting at youtube.com/channel/UCVyrUgj9liv80Ofv0sevFvw.
Agenda items include a discussion of coaching supplements for spring sports.
According to a document in the agenda, due to the coronavirus, the N.C. High School Athletic Association canceled all spring sports competitions and practices. School Finance Officer Kathy Carswell is asking for guidance from the board on whether the system should pay full coaching supplements or half of the coaching supplements.
Other agenda items include:
- Consideration of a $725,224 budget revision to adjust for state, federal and county funds received and dispersed for 2019-20.
- Consideration of a one-year continuation contract with Johnson Controls Planned Services at a cost of $56,923. The current contract expires Tuesday, June 30.
- Consideration of a one-year continuation contract with Siemens Industry at a cost of $24,840. The current contract expires June 30.
- Consideration of a $36,000 contract with Anderson Smith & Wike, PLLC for the audit of the June 30 financial statements.
- Consideration to adopt policy revisions on second reading. The policy revisions are based on editorial revisions recommended by the N.C. School Boards Association regarding online instruction and safety and student transportation services.
- Receiving information regarding a four-year appointment to the Carteret Community College Board of Trustees for the expired term of Robin Comer. The term will expire June 30.
- Receiving announcements and updates from Interim Superintendent Richard Paylor and board members.
