Sheriff’s office charges 2 Down East men in May 2020 overdose death of Carteret County woman

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday it has charged two individuals in connection with an overdose death of a Carteret County woman that occured in May 2020.
In a news release, the CCSO said deputies Tuesday charged Jonathan Davis Norman, 34, of Gloucester, and Willis Carroll Nelson Jr., 40, of Harkers Island, with the May 26, 2020, overdose death of 28-year-old Brittany Louise Pake of eastern Carteret County. Both men face second-degree murder charges stemming from the death.
According to the CCSO, detectives identified Mr. Norman and Mr. Nelson as having allegedly sold opiates laced with fentanyl that caused the death of Ms. Pake.
Mr. Norman, who is already being held in the Carteret County jail in Beaufort facing 14 drug charges, including possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, was served with a warrant in the jail for second-degree murder by drug distribution.
Mr. Nelson was also charged with second-degree murder by drug distribution and was arrested and also placed in the county jail. Both defendants had their first court appearances Wednesday morning and are each being held under a $500,000 bond.
“This is another case investigated by Sheriff (Asa) Buck and his Deputies in which we are going to prosecute two individuals for providing drugs that led to a fatal overdose,” District Attorney Scott Thomas said in the release. “Drugs kill and those responsible must be held accountable in our justice system.”
