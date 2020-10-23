Carteret County law enforcement agencies to collect unused drugs Saturday

EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle is one of five towns in Carteret County that will participate Saturday with the County Sheriff’s Office in theannual “Operation Medicine Drop” and “Pills Can Kill” prescription drug takeback program.
Maj. Mike Panzarella, hired as the town’s assistant police chief earlier this year, said Wednesday he hopes residents will take the opportunity to get rid of unused drugs that can easily fall into the wrong hands and lead to problems, whether the drugs are opioids or not.
“I think it does a lot of good,” he said. “It takes away the opportunity for these drugs to get into the hands of people who might abuse them.”
Maj. Panzarella will be on hand at Food Lion in the Emerald Plantation Shopping Center during the event, which will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The program also will take place during the same time at the Food Lion stores in Atlantic Beach, Newport, Morehead City and Beaufort. Organizers will not accept liquids, needles or sharps of any kind.
“We really want to focus on getting ‘controlled’ medication, especially painkillers, out of people’s homes if they are no longer needed,” County Sheriff Asa Buck said this week. “Reducing access and availability helps to present misuse of these drugs.”
If residents can’t make it to the event Saturday, the sheriff’s office and police departments across the county, including Emerald Isle, have medication disposal drop-boxes in their lobbies that are available during normal business hours.
In Emerald Isle, police Det. Brian Probst and community resource officer Sandra DeLorme will also be at the Food Lion to make sure the collected drugs are secured from collection to transport.
The program is important everywhere, but may be especially so in towns like Emerald Isle, with a sizeable population of older people who often have multiple prescriptions they might not use, Maj. Panzarella said. Without programs like the one Saturday, those medications can easily be abused.
In addition, Maj. Panzarella said, unused medications invite break-ins and thefts.
“We have a lot of elderly people in our town and people know they have a lot of prescription drugs,” he said.
The town, he said, has participated in the program every time it’s been held, and he believes it’s well worth dedicating the time of a few officers.
Once collected, Maj. Panzarella said, the drugs are weighed and securely shipped to the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation to be destroyed.
He said the program might be even more important this year, with the area and the nation in the grips of the novel coronavirus pandemic that is keeping more people than normal at home, where medicine cabinets can be inviting.
It’s hard to quantify, he said, but it’s likely more people, with less opportunity to get out and about and socialize, might be tempted to engage in behaviors they might not otherwise.
At any rate, Maj. Panzarella said Emerald Isle is happy to participate.
“I don’t know how much we’ve taken in during the past events, but I know we get a lot,” he said.
Another important part of the “Pills can Kill” program is educating the public on the safe storage of medication. Many people keep prescription drugs in their homes, and authorities say it is imperative to store medications in a manner that prevents others from accessing them. Some helpful tips are:
- Don’t leave medication out in plain view.
- Don’t keep medication in obvious places, like the medicine cabinet or the cabinet over the kitchen sink.
- Keep controlled medication, such as painkillers and anxiety drugs, in a secure place known only to you and a trusted family member.
- Keep a count of your medication.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.