CARTERET COUNTY - Dining out in Carteret County is becoming something akin to a scavenger hunt as diners try to determine which restaurants are open.
While this is not an unusual experience in the winter months as local restaurants deal with staff shortages due to a slower business pace, it is very unusual in the middle of the summer season when most restaurants are normally flooded with workers and more in the wings waiting for a summer job.
But this year, just as the summer season is in full swing, local restaurants are adjusting their hours of operations. Now joining the ever-ubiquitous help wanted signs, local restaurants are adding notices about reduced hours and/or service, on their door fronts and webpages.
Just weeks prior to Independence Day, Ioanni’s Grill at 4138 Arendell St., Morehead City, posted a notice that it would be “closed Sundays and Mondays due to staffing,” and just up the street toward town, Riverside Grill and Subs advised diners, “We will be closed Monday June 20! Our employees need a break.”
This was the same reason Floyd’s 1921 Restaurant, located at 400 Bridges St. gave in a June 22 posting which explained, “to give our staff a day of rest. We look forward to seeing you on Thursday, June 23 … Thank you for your support.”
Carteret County restaurants are expecting an increase in customers during the summer tourist season, but many restaurants have already been struggling with a shortage of staff, with no signs of improvement.
The challenges of restaurant staffing are twofold: finding staff and keeping them.
Khalil Haddad, owner of Pita Plate, commented on the difficulty of finding employees: “People, they don’t want to work.” The Morehead City Mediterranean Restaurant, located in Cypress Bay Plaza, has been short-staffed. “We are very lucky to have a family friend helping us out,” said Mr. Haddad.
Patrick Conneely, owner of Chick-fil-A in Morehead City, spoke about the same issue, “The pool of people shrunk during the pandemic,” he said, and continued on to explain that many people opted for flexible options such as DoorDash and Uber Eats.
Lisa Garner, one of the owners of Sanitary Fish Market and Restaurant, stated that in addition to getting applicants through the door, getting people to remain in their jobs once hired is a challenge. She also explained that while some new hires stay, for the majority, “If they do come in, they get trained and then they’re gone.”
RuckerJohns changed business hours in June 2021 to close on Sundays, which nearly led to a lawsuit by the landlord. The change in hours sought to give overworked employees the day off. According to the 2021 article, the restaurant, like many establishments, has reportedly faced staffing problems and heavy business.
As local restaurants are still struggling with staffing issues, unemployment has fallen. According to the North Carolina Department of Commerce, Carteret County had an unemployment rate of 3.3% for May 2022, an improvement from 4.3% in May 2021 and 11.9% in May 2020. The statewide unemployment rate for May 2022 was 3.6%.
Unemployment numbers for May 2020 in surrounding counties were the same or slightly higher: Onslow, 4.2%; Jones, 3.3%; Craven, 3.6%; Pamlico, 3.7%.
Smaller companies struggle to compete for workers with large companies that can provide a wider variety of benefits. Starbucks offers its employees a variety of perks such as health coverage, 401(k) retirement plan, stock, paid time off and tuition coverage.
Peter Grills, general manager of Beaufort Hotel and the included restaurant, 34° North, explained that 34° North has experienced less of a challenge with keeping employees. Mr. Grills pointed to the size of the organization as the difference, “as an organization with approximately 140 hotels around the country, the business is able to offer more benefits, which helps with retention.”
Mr. Grills noted that college students returning home for the summer have helped fill the staff shortage.
Mr. Conneely shared the same experience and expressed his concern about the effect of high school and college students returning to school on the workforce. “I’m really most concerned about this fall,'' he said, “We’ll be down to half our workforce, but the demand doesn’t change.” He noted that beginning in August, the Morehead City Chick-fil-A may have to reduce its service to drive-thru only in the evenings, unless they are able to increase their staff.
“Our local businesses, including restaurants, are working very hard to ensure that our visitors are enjoying their visit to the Crystal Coast. We truly appreciate their hard work,” said Jim Browder, executive director at Crystal Coast Tourism Development Authority.
The staff shortage is yet another crisis hitting the restaurant industry. Many area restaurants have reduced hours and overworked staff, leading to customers experiencing longer wait times. Many area restaurants have taken to social media to request the public’s patience and understanding when it comes to these issues, such as the following example:
June 19, Ioanni’s Grill: “To all of our loyal customers, just give us a few weeks. We are working hard to get some new staff trained and our doors opened back on Sundays with some fresh new faces! Thanks for all your support!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.