CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point commissioners Thursday night unanimously approved a special-use permit for the first parcel to be developed on the 28-acre old Walmart property at the intersection of Highway 24 and Old Highway 58.
The action came during a meeting in the town hall off Sherwood Avenue, and followed a quasi-judicial proceeding as required under town statutes.
The applicant and property owner, Wal-Mart Stores East, registered in Delaware, is selling the property to a Louisiana corporation, and its first project is to be at 1203 Highway 24.
The company plans to use the building for climate-controlled storage units and leased retail sales units.
Walmart bought the property for a new store site 15 years ago, but instead eventually built a store on Highway 24 in Swansboro.
Now, according to Cedar Town Manager David Rief, the corporation is selling it all – on both sides of Old Highway 58.
Walmart in April successfully asked the town to subdivide 13.1 acres of the property on the east side of Old Highway 58 into five outparcels and one open space and to rezone two parcels, one of those lots on the east side of Old Highway 58 and a portion of the property on the west side of Old Highway 58, from B-3 (planned business, intended for retail shopping centers) to B-1 (general business).
In approving the rezoning, commissioners determined it was consistent with the town’s land-use plan because it is within an existing core area which indicates properties are suited for redevelopment or in-fill development. and the property is also within the Central Business Corridor Overlay District.
Commissioners also found that the official zoning map amendment was reasonable and in the public interest because the B-1 zone will allow a greater number of commercial uses in an area that already adjoins a B-1 district.
Town Manager David Rief said Friday that while commissioners had some suggestions to improve the appearance of the exterior of the planned building, a representative of the development quickly agreed to those changes, to the board put no conditions on the special-use permit.
During a May meeting, that representative, Jonathan McDaniel of Tidewater Associates stated that, “The town of Cedar Point is set to gain significant commercial tax base and commercial businesses as a result of the rezone and anticipated commercial subdivision.”
The special-use permit application states that, “The climate-controlled storage facility proposes a layout that will look and function similar to the surrounding area.
“The building height will not exceed the maximum allowable height and will have a similar look to a commercial office building.
“Four retail units are also proposed to adjoin the storage building to improve the commercial character of the site, landscaping will be added as necessary, and the existing woods to the northwest are also proposed to remain in place as a natural buffer.”
