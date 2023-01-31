BEAUFORT - After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Beaufort Historical Association (BHA) held what is normally a semiannual membership awards dinner last week at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Beaufort.
The potluck dinner, attended by BHA members and guests, began with a presentation by Beaufort native Geoffry Adair.
Adair, who was born and raised in Beaufort, is the sixth generation of his family to live on Orange Street. He paired his memories of the smell of Menhaden steamers moored at Beaufort’s docks, the cool air of the season’s first mullet shift and the simple pleasure of swimming across "the cut” on a hot summer’s day with scenic photographs depicting Beaufort both then and now.
Following the presentation, the nonprofit group presented four awards recognizing vital volunteers for their time and dedication.
This year’s Edward and Frances Trent River Volunteer of the Year Award, given to the person who has consistently donated time in a wide variety of ways, went to Doug Cawman. In making the presentation, the association’s panel noted it was in appreciation for his versatility and willingness to “jump into any role with a cheerful mind.”
Cawman was cited for his ability as a guide to “regale his audiences with fascinating Beaufort history while atop the double-decker bus.”
He is also well known for his haunting performance as a living history actor during the Halloween time Voices of the Past event in the Old Burying Ground, as well as a fun educator during children’s events such as Harvest Time and Kindergarten Thanksgiving.
The Longevity Award was presented to the Warped Weavers in honor of the 40th anniversary of the group, whose aim is to support the association by demonstrating the centuries-old art of handweaving onsite, as well as providing beautiful woven items for sale in the gift shop. The Warped Weavers have given countless workshops and demonstrated their craft for school groups, tour groups and many other community organizations over the years.
The weavers can be found at the looms in the back of the historic Leffers Cottage, as well as in the Mattie King Davis Art Gallery on Monday and Wednesday mornings to share the knowledge of their craft and ensure it passes down to future generations.
Alan and Sharon Marshall took home the Couples Award. Described by friends as a “sweet, cute couple who always have a smile and a hug ready for you,” they are known around the Historic Site for being willing to step in and help with absolutely anything that needs to be done – even at a moment’s notice.
As newcomers to Beaufort, they became interested in the Beaufort Historic Site (BHS) because of the double-decker bus, but they quickly got involved everywhere. They volunteer their time by assisting with Kindergarten Thanksgiving and Harvest Time, the educational programs of the BHS, as well as the Candlelight Tour during the holidays.
Members of the awards committee described the husband-and-wife team as a power couple on the double-decker bus tours, she as a conductor and he as a driver.
A final prize, the Newcomer Award, was given to Ken Windley. As a native of Beaufort, Windley spent time working in and learning about other areas in North Carolina before returning to his hometown of Carteret County in 2019.
Because of his knowledge about Beaufort and its history to the association, the awards panel described Windley as an invaluable member of its volunteer force. He is often seen on the back of the BHA’s bright red double-decker bus serving as a conductor, taking curious visitors around the burial grounds and engaging with children during school tours.
The BHA is looking to expand its volunteer force and offers a volunteer training workshop.
To learn more about becoming a volunteer for the BHA, a volunteer training workshop will be held on Thursday, March 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with lunch provided. There are more than 20 volunteer opportunities available appealing to a variety of interests and talents. To sign up for the workshop or for more information on the BHA, call 252-728-5225 or stop by the Welcome Center at 130 Turner St.
