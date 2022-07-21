MOREHEAD CITY – Christopher Turner was announced as the new interim manager of Morehead City by town council, which held a special meeting on July 20 in City Hall. The decision was made at a closed session on Monday, July 18.
Turner was chosen from three candidates who applied for the job, according to Mayor Jerry Jones.
Turner, a Morehead City resident, served as the interim town manager of Newport from August 2019 until June 2020. He also served as one of Carteret County’s assistant county managers and one of Carteret County’s Human Resource managers for approximately five years beginning in 2012,
Turner has worked in local and state government for more than 21 years.
“I started my career in Greensboro, continuing my service work in Greenville, followed by several years with the Carteret County Government," said Turner. "Most recently I had the honor to serve the citizens of Newport as their Interim City Manager before returning to the private sector. I am excited to continue serving Eastern North Carolina and the Crystal Coast right here in my home of Morehead City.”
As stated in the employment agreement, Turner will work 1,000 hours or less, meaning his interim position will not exceed approximately six months. The agreement states Mr. Turner waives all eligibility for benefits but will be compensated at a rate of $78.94 per hour.
The town council unanimously approved the employment agreement, hiring Turner as interim town manager, effective immediately. The council stated they are actively working to permanently fill the position following the departure of Ryan Eggleston, the former town manager.
Prior to the vote, the council discussed the involvement of Mr. Turner in the search for a permanent town manager. There was some debate over whether Mr. Turner himself would be a candidate, and Mr. Turner stated thate he has no intention of pursuing the position right now but did not want to completely rule out the possibility of that changing in the future.
The council, particularly Councilmen Bill Taylor and David Horton, expressed concern over the involvement of Turner in the search for a permanent town manager and possible conflict of interest should Mr. Turner choose to pursue the position.
Mr. Turner addressed the council’s concerns, saying as a resident of the town his goal is to find the “best candidate for the job,” and stating he will only consider the possibility of seeking the position if the council requests it after working with him in the position of interim manager.
Town Attorney Derek Taylor assured the council that should Turner be selected as an applicant for the permanent position, he would not be involved in the selection committee and would go through the same process as other candidates.
As the meeting was ending, Councilwoman Diane Warrender requested an opportunity to address the room. She expressed disappointment in rumors regarding the “firing” of Eggleston.
Warrender stated the rumors of serious infraction on the part of Eggleston are false. She explained that Eggleston was terminated without cause, which means he committed no serious misconduct or infraction.
Councilman Horton suggested opening the meeting for public comment, which was allowed without objection, however, no one chose to speak.
