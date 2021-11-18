The Salvation Army puts out call for individuals to provide gifts for children in need

MOREHEAD CITY — Salvation Army angels, representing children needing Christmas gifts, are now available for adoption from angel trees set up at Walmart in Morehead City and Four Corners Diner in Atlantic Beach.
To help a child for Christmas, take an angel, which lists items needed, and drop off the gifts at the The Salvation Army’s temporary distribution center by Wednesday, Dec. 8. The center is at the former Kmart building in Morehead City.
The distribution of angel tree gifts to families who are preregistered will begin at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15. The deadline to register for gifts through The Salvation Army has passed. Those still needing assistance are encouraged to contact Project Christmas Cheer, another nonprofit that assists children for Christmas, at 252-247-7275.
Capt. Jamie Goldfarb with The Salvation Army said there was an increase in families signing up for assistance this year compared to last year.
“We are up in applications from last year and this year we have seen an increase in grandparents who are raising their grandchildren,” she said.
Last year, The Salvation Army assisted 20 families through its angel tree program, plus 131 families through its emergency assistance holiday program. This year, The Salvation Army received 55 applications to assist families through the angel trees, nearly triple the amount of applications received last year. She said numbers for those helped through the emergency assistance program would not be available until the end of the year.
“We will help families who experience an emergency, such as loss of a job or a fire, through (Thursday) Dec. 23,” she said.
Capt. Goldfarb added that volunteers are needed to help sort toys being dropped off at the distribution center. Volunteers will be working at the center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, which is when donors can drop off gifts. Clients who applied for the angel tree cannot volunteer to sort toys.
The Salvation Army is also seeking volunteers to serve on the organization’s advisory board and women’s auxiliary board.
In addition, The Salvation Army needs men’s and women’s hygiene items to distribute to homeless individuals. Items that are needed include antiperspirant, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, razors, shaving cream and food items with pop-top lids.
Monetary donations are also welcome to help purchase toys and clothing for children at Christmas, as well as provide Thanksgiving turkey baskets to families in need. The baskets will be distributed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.
One of the most familiar ways to assist The Salvation Army is by donating in the red kettles that are set up in front of several Carteret County businesses through Friday, Dec. 24. Money raised during the annual campaign helps provide toys and food for local families in need and supports The Salvation Army’s social services programs and operations costs throughout the year.
Those wanting more information about the angel tree program or volunteering can call Capt. Goldfarb at 252-269-3041.
Those wanting to volunteer to ring bells during the red kettle campaign can call Maj. Aaron Goldfarb at 252-269-3087.
Those wanting to make monetary donations can mail checks to The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 399, Morehead City, NC 28557 or 2800 Bridges St., Morehead City, NC, 28557.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.