MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson announced Thursday Ashley Melton will be the new principal of Morehead City Primary School.
Ms. Melton will fill the role left vacant when Principal Dr. Jeanne Smith retires at the end of December. Ms. Melton will spend time at the school before beginning her duties in late December.
Ms. Melton currently serves as the assistant principal of Fairview Elementary School in Monroe. She grew up in Swansboro and began her career in education in 2007 with Union County Public Schools. She previously served as a first-grade and third-grade teacher at Sardis Elementary, and as a third-grade teacher at Unionville Elementary.
“Ms. Melton has a well-earned reputation as a very strong instructional leader,” Dr. Jackson said in a press release issued Thursday. “She has a very positive outlook, a warm personality, and a genuine desire to serve others. As someone who grew up in this area and as someone who has the expertise and the experience needed to serve the students, teachers, and families, I believe that Ms. Melton will be a strong addition to the Morehead City Primary School family.”
Ms. Melton said she is excited to join the MCPS team.
“I welcome this new opportunity and I am truly excited to be in a role to serve the Morehead City Primary School students and their families, and to serve with the teachers and staff members,” Ms. Melton said. “The Carteret County Public School System has an outstanding reputation, as does Morehead City Primary School. I am fortunate to be joining this team.”
Ms. Melton holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, a master's degree in elementary education and licensure in educational leadership from Wingate University. She has been serving as an assistant principal at Fairview Elementary School since 2014.
