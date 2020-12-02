Smart Start board to meet
The Carteret Smart Start Board of Directors will meet at 8:15 a.m. Thursday. The meeting will be held as an online Zoom meeting. Information on logging in to the meeting will be forwarded to board members.
Board cancels meeting
The Indian Beach Board of Commissioners has canceled its December regular meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.