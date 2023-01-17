BEAUFORT — Carteret County commissioners were briefed recently and voiced support for a new program that will help warn high school students of the ongoing danger of fentanyl.
Dr. Randall Williams, Consolidated Health and Human Services director, told commissioners about the program, due to start soon, during their monthly session Jan. 9 in their meeting room in the administration building on Courthouse Square in Beaufort.
Dr. Williams said the effort will be led by Brooke Barnhill, a Croatan High School graduate who is currently a master’s degree student at East Carolina University.
She will organize classroom discussions with ninth-graders in each high school, and there will be classroom resources available to explain the dangers of fentanyl, which Dr. Williams said is of course highly problematic on its own but is increasingly showing up in other pills students may encounter and be tempted to try.
“We don’t want anyone in Carteret County (schools) to be able to say they don’t understand the dangers, and we want to give them the skill sets to walk away” if anyone either offers them fentanyl or another pill or drug that might contain it, he said. “We want them to be able to say, ‘No.’”
The program will last for six months, hopefully starting in March, and the idea is that the ninth-graders – many of whom will be in their respective schools for four years – will be able to carry the message forward as their high school years continue.
Dr. Williams said those involved in the program will be reaching out to the county for the names of three ninth-graders in each high school who would be willing to participate. He said the goal is not only education, but also development of “peer support” for not using drugs.
There will also be signs up in high schools.
County commissioners have taken an increasingly deep interest in the opioid epidemic – fentanyl is a synthetic opioid – since October 2022 when County Health Director Nina Oliver briefed them on the deadly crisis, which she said then showed no signs of easing in the county.
As a result of a decades-long trend of overprescribing opioids, thousands of people get them, use them, get addicted and sometimes turn to street drugs when their prescriptions can no longer be refilled. Oliver in October told the board 15.2 percent of Carteret County residents were dispensed opioids in 2021, compared to 12.9 percent residents statewide.
The county also exceeds the state in the rate of overdose emergency department visits per 100,000 people, she added.
Oliver also noted that because of the opioid epidemic, hepatitis C cases are rising in the county.
Also in October 2022, N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein came to the county and told officials that as a result of a $26 billion opioid settlement states reached with major pharmaceutical distributors, Carteret was receiving $7.29 million to help deal with the problem.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.