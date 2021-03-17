Structure fire in Cedar Point results in total loss

CEDAR POINT — Multiple agencies responded to a residential structure fire in the Ocean Spray subdivision of Cedar Point early Tuesday morning that resulted in a total loss of a mobile home and automobiles.
According to a release, the Western Carteret Fire & EMS Department was dispatched to the home just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, crews found a one-story, doublewide manufactured home fully involved with heavy flames showing and automobiles also on fire. Officials say all occupants evacuated the home safely, with no injuries reported.
Crews began to attack the fire and established a water supply with assistance from the Emerald Isle Fire Department, Broad & Gales Creek Volunteer Fire Department and Maysville Volunteer Fire Department. EIFD and Swansboro Fire Department also assisted with the fire attack.
There were reportedly no injuries to any fire-rescue personnel, and the fire was declared under control at 1:21 a.m.
The incident is being investigated by the Carteret County Fire Marshal’s Office and WCFD, with the cause undetermined, so far. Officials say there is no indication of foul play or arson.
The American Red Cross is assisting the family, which lost all their belongings and automobiles in the fire. According to the release, one of the family members of the home is part of the Broad & Gales Creek VFD, though she was not at home at the time of the fire.
A GoFundMe has been established to help the family, found at gofundme.com/f/recovery-fund-for-freeman-family.
