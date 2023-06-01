PELETIER — Peletier commissioners will hold the required public hearing and could vote on Mayor Dale Sowers’ proposed 2023-24 budget Monday night during their regular monthly meeting in the town hall off Highway 58.
The session will begin at 6:30 p.m., preceded by the planning board meeting at 6 p.m.
The proposed $152,920 2023-24 budget would retain the current property tax rate of 5.5 cents per $100 of assessed value.
Of the total, $127,920 is for the general, or operating budget, while $25,000 is for street-related work, paid for through the state Powell Bill (gas tax) revenue.
In most years, the budget hearing in Peletier has been a quiet affair, but that might not be the case this time, as many more residents have been attending meetings in the last year and are more frequently making their feelings known.
In addition, during the board’s May meeting, Commissioner Tim Quinn suggested raising the town’s property tax rate “so we someday down the road can provide some type of service” to the residents.
Although Quinn voted to send the proposed budget to public hearing as drafted by the mayor, he said during the meeting the town was incorporated in 1996 and has never provided any kind of service. He mentioned police protection, which some residents have pushed for in recent years, perhaps in the same fashion as nearby Cedar Point, which contract for a fulltime county sheriff’s deputy to patrol the town. Quinn also mentioned increasing the functionality of the town’s website, at a cost of about $3,000.
“We need to at least think about it,” Quinn said.
Mayor Sowers said he didn’t think the time was right, with high inflation and a shaky economy.
But Wednesday, Quinn said he would have more to say Monday night.
“I’m going to talk about some things I feel like we should consider,” he said. “I think it’s time we roll up our sleeves and decide what direction we want to go.”
Quinn said he understands and appreciates why more residents of the town – and residents just outside the town limits – have been attending commission meetings and understands their concerns.
He appreciates the increasing number of residents turning out for the board meetings as more residents move in and new businesses open.
“I encourage everybody to come to the meetings,” he said. “That’s how we get feedback, by citizen participation. What we choose to do with that is up to us. We can do something constructive with it or we can ignore it. Both of these things have consequences.”
The proposed budget does include, for the first time, $20,000 for planning services through the Eastern Carolina Council, which the town recently voted to join, at a cost of about $300 a year. The council provides planning and technical services to its members.
The budget also includes a slight increase in total salary, from $39,450 to $40,000, for the town’s two part-time employees, clerk Bea Cunningham and code enforcement officer, Lt. Kris Jensen of the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, and $5,000 for attorney’s fees.
The biggest revenues listed are $62,000 from the property tax, $31,000 from the utilities franchise tax and $20,000 from the sales tax, which is collected by the state, allocated to counties and shared by counties with municipalities.
