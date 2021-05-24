Second Kayak for The Warriors fundraiser golf tournament draws 96 participants, 50 sponsors

PINE KNOLL SHORES — Organizers and competitors in the Kayak for The Warriors golf tournament all agreed this year’s event was a success and would like to see it grow, if possible.
The Crystal Coast Country Club hosted the tournament Friday in partnership with Kayak for The Warriors, a local annual event held to raise money for Hope for The Warriors. Hope for The Warriors is a national nonprofit dedicated to providing support for former and active service members and their families. New and returning players from the first tournament, held last July, came out to participate.
Hope for The Warriors director of donor partnerships Leslie Hunt said the tournament maxed out registration at 96 competitors, the same number as last year.
“We couldn’t be happier,” Ms. Hunt said. “I’ve had the opportunity to be at several events this year. Participation has almost doubled.”
Fundraising was ongoing as of Friday afternoon.
Pine Knoll Shores Mayor Jon Brodman was among the participants this year. The mayor said he thinks the tournament is “better than ever.”
“So many people volunteered extra money to sponsor holes and buy mulligans,” he said, adding with a smile, “the mayor’s team really needed the mulligans.”
Rick Holt of Pine Knoll Shores said he and his team mates – Greg Pate of Emerald Isle and Glenn Mills and Mike King, both of Pine Knoll Shores – are all country club members.
“All our wives are here working (as volunteers),” Mr. Holt said. “I think it is going to raise a lot of money.”
Another team of locals in Friday’s tournament was Susan Griffin and Susan Thomas, both of Atlantic Beach and Steacy and Dan Morrissey of Pine Knoll Shores. Ms. Griffin said she’d participated in last year’s tournament and will come back for future fundraisers.
“I enjoy competing, being out with friends and I support the cause,” Ms. Griffin said.
Some taking part in the tournament came all the way from northern Virginia, like Pete Roth, Jim Hennessey, Jim Brennan and Dave Moore of Ashburn, Va.
Mr. Roth said they heard about the tournament from club members Bob and Kathy Blowers.
“The four of us came here to support the charity,” he said. “It’s awesome. The weather’s beautiful, the course is great. What really matters is raising money for charity.”
Mr. Roth said he and his friends have played in charity tournaments before and compared to the rest, he said the Kayak for The Warriors tournament is “right up there with the best.”
“It’s well organized with a great venue and it couldn’t be a better cause,” he said.
This year’s tournament had a couple new features, a “Luck of The Draw” hole where contestants drew cards to see how close to the hole they were allowed to tee up, and playing with professional golfer Randy Taylor. Mr. Taylor said Friday was his first time participating in the local tournament.
“I think it’s great for the community and the cause,” he said of the tournament. “For a lot of people, this tournament is a lot more personal. It’s a bit more patriotic.”
Ms. Hunt said she’s certain local event organizers will expand the golf tournament if they’re able.
“Pine Knoll Shores has been a supporter of Hope for The Warriors for years,” she said. “We’re so blessed to have them as a partner.”
Kayak for The Warriors lead volunteer coordinator Jean McDanal said the tournament has proven very successful since it was introduced last summer, when the annual kayak race was canceled due to the coroanvirus pandemic.
“We had other people who wanted to come, but we had to close out (registration) early,” Ms. McDanal said. “We had 50 hole sponsors and some corporate sponsors that stepped up this year.”
Ms. McDanal said they’d like to add more players to the tournament if possible.
Crystal Coast Country Club General Manager Danny Torbush said he thinks the tournament is “good money going to a great organization.”
“We are happy to be a part of it,” he said. “Management is 100 percent behind this tournament. Many members take part in it. If the tournament organizers are interested, we’d love to make this as large as possible.”
