CAPE CARTERET — Monday morning, a week after Cape Carteret commissioners voted to raise the fee and cap at 285 the number of annual permits issued for use of the town boat ramp at the end of Manatee Street, town hall was inundated with permit seekers.
Monday evening, Town Clerk Heather Leffingwell said 114 permits were sold to those eligible in town by the end of the day.
This fiscal year, which runs from end of June 2021 to the beginning of July 2022, the town issued 468 permits to property owners in town and to out-of-towners to use the ramp, which is at the end of a residential street.
Of those, 269 were issued to Cape Carteret residents and the rest were issued to residents in Bogue, Peletier, Cedar Point, Swansboro and farther away.
Permits for now are being sold only to town residents for two weeks, and if 285 are not sold, the remainder of the allocation will be sold to out-of-towners.
Commissioner Steve Martin made the motion for the cap during the board’s June 13 meeting because of growing numbers of complaints from residents along the street and from boaters who have waited in long lines at the ramp, he said.
"It’s been extremely overcrowded for years,” Mr. Martin said after the meeting. “We’ve been hearing about it for years.”
Monday afternoon, he said he realizes it’s a difficult situation for some people who will be shut out from the ramp.
Based on the number sold Monday, Mr. Martin said he seriously doubts any permits will be available for out-of-town residents.
“But we had to do something,” he said. “You can’t please everybody.”
Complaints in recent years have included boaters leaving vehicles and trailers in the yards of residences along the street, and there have been reports of confrontations between ramp users and residents.
There were numerous complaints on the town Facebook page Monday, but also a couple of comments that agreed with Mr. Martin something had to change.
Town residents are paying $225 for the annual permit, plus $50 for one additional boat. In the past, residents could register and get permits for up to four boats.
Residents of Bogue, Cedar Point, Swansboro and Peletier will, if permits are available after the two-week period, pay $500 for a permit for one boat for the year, and anyone outside that area will pay $750 for a permit for one boat.
Those fees are well above those in the past, but Mr. Martin said he considers it a bargain compared to fees boaters pay at private launches.
Prices had to be increased to generate about the same revenue as in the past, he said.
In 2021-22, the annual permit for taxpaying Cape Carteret property owners, whether they live in town or not, was $100.
Residents who do not own property, like renters, can get the permit if they show proof of residence within the town limits.
The fee for residents of nearby Bogue, Cedar Point and Peletier was $250 in 2021-22, and the fee for all others was $350.
The town leases the ramp and the property from a private owner. The facility is open 24 hours a day, every day of the year.
To get the stickers, all must show their boat and trailer registrations.
The town budget for 2022-23, approved by commissioners, June 13, anticipates receiving $65,280 from ramp fees.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.