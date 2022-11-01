MOREHEAD CITY — Due to a lack of volunteers, the Veterans Day Parade in Morehead City, traditionally held the Saturday before the holiday, is canceled.
Instead, the Veterans Coalition of the Crystal Coast will sponsor a Veteran Celebration beginning at 11 a.m. Nov. 5 at the Train Depot in Morehead City. The event will be open to the public, especially to all veterans and their families.
The celebration will begin with an opening ceremony, with the guest speaker U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Matt Baer. There will be entertainment for children, and Frank Brewer’s military vehicles will be on display. Food will be provided by Hope Mission of Carteret County and will be free for veterans and available to others for a minimal cost.
It was a difficult decision to cancel the once popular parade that was touted as the largest Veterans Day Parade in the state, according to Veterans Coalition Vice President John Sotirkys. This is the third consecutive year there has been no in-person parade.
“The volunteers required to plan and execute the Veterans Day Parade has waned over the last few years,” he stated in a letter.
The group has faced a double whammy trying to offer a live parade. During the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers offered a virtual parade in lieu of in-person. Then volunteers dwindled when the group tried to restart a live parade.
Sotirkys said the parade committee tried numerous ways to drum up volunteers, but “the committee has not been able to obtain the community support and volunteers necessary to plan and present a meaningful Veterans Day Parade.”
The parade planning committee will have volunteer signup sheets available at the celebration in hopes of resurrecting the parade in 2023.
“We know not having the Veterans Day Parade this year is disappointing news, but we hope that with the community’s support we will be able to present a spectacular parade next year,” he said. “Planning for the parade begins in January each year and continues throughout the year, requiring hundreds of man hours to put together.”
Members of the parade planning committee thanked all those who have supported the parade each year.
Those interested in being notified when planning for the 2023 parade begins can email ccveteransdayparade@gmail.com with Volunteer 2023 in the subject line.
In addition to the event Nov. 5, the Morehead City Historical Preservation Society will sponsor ceremonies Nov. 11 in Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City. One will honor American veterans and the second, a Day of Remembrance, will pay tribute to British sailors buried on the west side of the cemetery. The latter were killed during World War II, defending the county’s coast from German U-boats.
The Day of Remembrance will begin at 10 a.m. at the graves of the three sailors. This year’s ceremony will also be in honor of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Following the Day of Remembrance, participants, led by a bagpiper, will walk across 20th Street to the Veterans Memorial on the east side of the cemetery to honor American veterans.
