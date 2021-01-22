Western Carteret fire chief preps 2021-22 budget, aims for new truck

CEDAR POINT — The Western Carteret Interlocal Cooperation Agency Board of Directors’ budget committee Wednesday night reviewed Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department Chief Kevin Hunter’s preliminary 2021-22 budget and forwarded it to the full board for review this week.
Chief Hunter, whose department is overseen by WCILCA board, said the one concrete thing that came out of the meeting is there will be no tax increase for those who use the department’s services.
The last time the agency increased the district tax rate, he said, “We promised we wouldn’t raise them again for five years, and we’re going into the fourth year of that five-year period.”
Chief Hunter plans to present his budget proposal to the full WCILCA board during its regular quarterly meeting Wednesday, Jan. 27 in the meeting room of the main fire department station on Sherwood Avenue in Cedar Point.
Thursday, he said he was unsure of the final numbers he’ll propose because he’s still trying to find out more about anticipated growth in the rapidly developing district, which includes Cape Carteret, Cedar Point, Bogue and Peletier, as well as unincorporated areas of western Carteret County, including Stella. Members from all of those areas serve on the WCILCA.
He said he knows the department needs a new fire truck, and originally, that capital improvement purchase was in the budget proposal for 2020-21, but was put off.
It can’t wait another year, the chief said, because “we’re at the point where we have to have it.”
Although fire trucks are expensive, the chief said it’s already largely funded with money accumulated for the purchase in recent years, so it won’t affect the tax rates.
The budget last year was about $2.6 million, and the tax rates were 10 cents per $100 of assessed property valuation in Stella, which has a second WCFD fire and EMS station. The overall district rate is 5 cents per $100 for EMS and 6 cents per $100 for fire.
The meeting Wednesday will begin at 7 p.m. Those who attend must wear facemasks, social distancing must be practiced and hand sanitizer will be available.
If the board approves the budget, it will go to the Carteret County Fire and EMS Commission and county commissioners for ultimate approval before Thursday, July 1.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.