Bradley Styron, president of the Carteret County Fisherman’s Association, throws the honorary wreath that kicks off the procession of commercial fishing vessels during the Blessing of the Fleet, held Sunday at the NC Port in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Rope and metal frame commercial fishing boats as they wait offshore Sunday to begin the procession of fishing vessels for the Blessing of the Fleet at the NC Port of Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Guest speaker Zack Davis, a commercial fisherman and East Carteret High School teacher, pays tribute to commercial fishermen and their families Sunday during the Blessing of the Fleet ceremony at the NC Port in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
This wreath floats in Bogue Sound at the NC Port of Morehead City after being thrown during the Blessing of the Fleet ceremony to honor commercial fishermen and family members who have died. (Cheryl Burke photo)
GALLERY: Blessing of the Fleet pays tribute to commercial fishing families
A commercial fishing family throws a wreath into the sound during the Blessing of the Fleet ceremony Sunday at the NC Port in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
A tug boat closes out the Blessing of the Fleet ceremony Sunday at the NC Port in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
As a wreath floats by, commercial fishing boats process during the Blessing of the Fleet ceremony Sunday at the NC Port in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
The Ashton Matthew proceeds by the NC Port in Morehead City during the Blessing of the Fleet ceremony Sunday. (Cheryl Burke photo)
A commercial fishing family waves at the crowds during the Blessing of the Fleet ceremony, held Sunday at the NC Port in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
The Catherine Lane proceeds by the NC Port in Morehead City during the Blessing of the Fleet ceremony Sunday. (Cheryl Burke photo)
A wreath floats off the Miss Sandy, one of many fishing boats that participated in the Blessing of the Fleet ceremony Sunday at the NC Port in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
The Capt. Phillips of Swansboro proceeds by the NC Port in Morehead City during the Blessing of the Fleet ceremony Sunday. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Commercial fishing vessels of all sizes participate Sunday in the Blessing of the Fleet at the NC Port in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
A commercial fisherman throws a wreath in memory of a loved one into the sound Sunday during the Blessing of the Fleet at the NC Port in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
This commercial fishing family, including their dog, participate Sunday in the Blessing of the Fleet at the NC Port in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
People watch from the NC Port in Morehead City as commercial fishing boats process by Sunday during the Blessing of the Fleet ceremony. (Cheryl Burke photo)
A person waves at a commercial fishing family as they make their way by the NC Port in Morehead City during the Blessing of the Fleet ceremony Sunday. (Cheryl Burke photo)
A woman waves at one of the many commercial fishing boats that made their way by the NC Port in Morehead City during the Blessing of the Fleet ceremony Sunday. (Cheryl Burke photo)
A woman watches the procession of commercial fishing vessels Sunday during the Blessing of the Fleet at the NC Port in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
County residents and visitors pray Sunday during the Blessing of the Fleet ceremony at the NC Port in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
County residents and visitors join to sing hymns Sunday during the Blessing of the Fleet ceremony at the NC Port in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
A commercial fishing family throws a wreath from their vessel during the Blessing of the Fleet, held Sunday at the NC Port in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Crowds gather Sunday for the Blessing of the Fleet ceremony at the NC Port in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Thirty commercial fishing vessels slowly made their way by the port as wreaths were thrown in the water. Each wreath represented a commercial fisherman or family member who had died.
The solemn procession was a segment of the N.C. Seafood Festival that honors area commercial fishing families and those who have died while harvesting food from the sea. In addition to 200 people lining the shore to watch the procession, private boaters filled the waterway to pay tribute.
“In the fishing industry, there is no other way to go forward but with faith and hope,” guest speaker Zack Davis, a commercial fisherman and teacher at East Carteret High School, said. “Hope for better catches, better prices, better seasons, and don’t laugh too hard at this one, better regulations. Faith that will make it through the storms that pop up on the sounds, that we’ll safely cross back across the bar after a southeast swell has built up. Faith that we’ll make it back home to families who are waiting for us.”
As people gathered to pray, sing hymns and honor families, there was special recognition of the families who lost loved ones in February during a tragic plane crash in Core Sound, including four ECHS students. Davis taught or knew all of the students and adults killed in the crash. The families were recognized as the first wreath was thrown by Bradley Styron, president of the Carteret County Fisherman’s Association.
Davis said one thing that stood out about those killed in the tragedy was their love of hunting and fishing, and their love for others.
“The common suit between all those people is that they lived for others. They lived to help. They lived to serve God, and they lived life to the fullest,” he said. “Don’t pass up the opportunity to help someone, to be there when someone needs you. You have to build your own legacy, and if mine is just half of what theirs was, I’ll be happy.”
With Hurricane Ian devastating parts of Florida and the Carolinas last week and over the weekend, Davis further encouraged people to remember those who have lost everything, including commercial fishermen and their families.
“As these boats are getting ready to come by, I can’t help but think of those fellas in Florida who have lost everything,” he said. “They just don’t need prayer, they need help.”
Those attending the ceremony said it was very moving.
Tina Long of Harkers Island, whose grandfather and father were commercial fishermen, said, “We’ve lost family members. It’s heart touching. It brings back memories of my childhood.”
Jimmy Phillips, owner of Clyde Phillips Seafood in Swansboro, too, said the ceremony has special meaning for him and his family.
“My family has a boat in Blessing of the Fleet. It brings energy to the fishing industry and lets people know what goes on with the fishing fleet,” he said.
Lauren Corbitt of Harkers Island said she was new to the community and wanted to come.
“My husband is doing scuba diving, and we love the water. We just wanted to come and be here with everybody,” she said.
As well as the message by Davis, there were other inspirational speeches, poems and prayers by Jess Hawkins and Gerry Smith of First Baptist Church in Morehead City, and a welcome by Ken Riley with the N.C. Seafood Festival.
The men’s choir of First Baptist Church, and Teresa Miller and Deborah Booth of Ann Street United Methodist Church sang hymns to stir the soul. Gary Mitchell, a songwriter and musician from Ocracoke, sang an original piece, “I’m a Fisherman.” Tracy Merkley played the keyboard.
Boy Scout Troop 252 of Davis presented the Colors, and Larrington Chadwick, granddaughter of a commercial fisherman, shared a scripture reading from Matthew 4:18-22.
In keeping with the seafood tradition, the ceremony closed with a recording of the Menhaden Chantymen singing “Remember Me,” and blowing of the horn by a tugboat.
