MOREHEAD CITY — Hope Mission Community Kitchen continues to serve to-go meals during the novel coronavirus pandemic but is in need of donations to fill its food pantry.
“The need to feed those in our community is greater than ever,” Hope Mission Office Manager Stephanie Vester said in a press release. “At this time, we are in desperate need of donations to help fill our pantry.”
Hope Mission is serving lunch every day in takeout containers that must be picked up at the kitchen at 1410 Bridges St. Lunch hours are 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day.
Those picking up meals Friday said getting a free lunch each day during the pandemic is a big help.
“I really appreciate it. I was looking in my refrigerator and there’s not much left,” Velma Murrell of Newport said. “I’m in school right now and have a low income. This is a privilege to come here and get food right now. It’s a blessing.”
From March 1 to April 6, Hope Mission served 3,757 meals, according to Ms. Vester. In order to continue providing lunch to those in need, more donations are needed.
“Currently, we are looking for canned goods and meat,” Ms. Vester said. “Basically, what I tell people is anything you use in your household, we use on a much larger scale.”
Along with food items, Ms. Vester said the mission could use paper towels, toilet paper, napkins, dish detergent, laundry detergent and cleaning supplies.
People can drop off items at the mission from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. If they need to make arrangements outside of those hours, they can call and schedule a time for someone to be there to receive the donations.
Some are opting to order nonperishable food on Amazon and have it shipped to the mission, according to Ms. Vester.
For those unable to donate items, financial donations for food can be made at hopemissionnc.org or on Facebook at facebook.com/HopeMissionofCarteretCounty/.
Hope Mission is a nonprofit ministry serving disadvantaged people in Carteret County through ministries of food, clothing, financial assistance, recovery from substance abuse, shelter for the homeless, prayer and other means. It is largely financed by donations from individuals, businesses, civic groups and churches.
For more information, call 252-240-2359 or visit hopemissionnc.org or facebook.com/HopeMissionofCarteretCounty/.
