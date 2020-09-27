WASHINGTON, D.C. — Local commercial fishermen and seafood dealers have an opportunity to apply for federal relief from export tariffs.
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced Sept. 9 the U.S. Department of Agriculture will provide approximately $530 million to support the U.S. seafood industry and fishermen impacted by retaliatory tariffs from foreign governments. The Seafood Trade Relief Program will provide the funding, along with the Commodity Credit Corporation. The USDA’s Farm Service Agency will administer the program.
Mr. Perdue said many nations have not “played by the rules” for a long time.
“President Trump is the first president to stand up to them and send a clear message that the United States will no longer tolerate unfair trade practices,” he said. “The Seafood Trade Relief Program ensures fishermen and other U.S. producers will not stand alone in facing unjustified retaliatory tariffs while President Trump continues working to solidify better and stronger trade deals around the globe.”
The Seafood Trade Relief Program funding will support the following seafood types:
- Atka mackerel
- Crab - Dungeness, King, Snow and Southern Tanner
- Flounder
- Geoduck
- Goosefish
- Herrings
- Lobster
- Pacific Cod
- Pacific Ocean Perch
- Pollock
- Sablefish
- Salmon
- Sole
- Squid
- Tuna
- Turbot
Fishermen can sign up for relief through the program until Monday, Dec. 14. Fishermen should apply through their local USDA Service Center. The nearest centers to Carteret County are the Farm Service Agency office in New Bern at 304 Industrial Drive, the Natural Resources Conservation Service Office in Jacksonville at 4026 Richlands Highway and the Rural Development center in Kinston at 2026 Highway 11/55.
The application can be found online at farmers.gov/seafood.
All USDA service centers are open for business, including some that are open to visitors to conduct business in person by appointment only. All center visitors wishing to conduct business with FSA, Natural Resources Conservation Service or any other service center agency should call ahead and schedule an appointment.
The USDA’s program delivery staff will be in the office, and they will be working with producers in the office, by phone and using online tools. More information can be found at the website farmers.gov/coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.