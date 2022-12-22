MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret High School will soon have a new assistant principal.
Carteret County school officials announced Thursday that Rebecca Harrell has been named a new assistant principal at West Carteret High School.
She will replace Chuck O’Neal who was transferred last week to Beaufort Elementary School as assistant principal. Harrell will begin her new post Feb. 20.
Harrell currently serves as an assistant principal at Martin Millennium Academy in Tarboro. She previously served as an assistant principal at Tarboro High School.
Harrell has also served as a high school counselor in Edgecombe County and earned her National Board Certification in school counseling.
She holds a Master of School Administration degree from N.C. State University and a Master of Science in counselor education from East Carolina University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.