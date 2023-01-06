HILLIARD, Ohio — The foundation of an Ohio-based leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and on-site septic wastewater industries announced Thursday it has donated $500,000 over three years to The Nature Conservancy in four states, including North Carolina.
In a news release, Advanced Drainage Systems, which says it is also the largest plastic recycler in North America, said money will also go to nature conservancies in California, Florida and Texas. The goal is to aid in water conservation efforts.
Specifically, the release states, the ADS Foundation’s gift will support work to create water project demonstration sites, enhance freshwater resources, engage community stakeholders, forge equitable access to water, restore natural infrastructure and foster potential volunteer employee engagement opportunities with ADS and other companies in those regions.
“The ADS Foundation is committed to protecting and enhancing the communities in which we work, and these four states are key regions where many of our employees call home,” said Kevin Talley, president of the ADS Foundation. “At ADS, our reason is water, and we work to preserve it both through our stormwater management solutions and key donations such as this that can make an impact in our communities.”
In North Carolina, the ADS Foundation’s gift will primarily benefit TNC’s efforts to protect and preserve water and land in the Cape Fear River Basin and the Roanoke River Basin. TNC’s goal is to create nature-based solutions at a landscape scale to enhance overall resiliency in both watersheds.
Those efforts include working with dam operators to monitor and calibrate river flow conditions to improve downstream water quality, as well as identifying key areas for river and floodplain restoration to prevent and mitigate disasters caused by both drought and floods within the Cape Fear River Basin.
“The Cape Fear River basin is home to two million people. Every one of those people deserves clean, safe water,” said Katherine Skinner, executive director for The Nature Conservancy in North Carolina. This gift will help to assure that is the case.”
The Nature Conservancy, founded in the U.S. in 1951, has grown to become one of the most effective and wide-reaching environmental organizations in the world. With more than a million members and the dedicated efforts of a diverse staff and over 400 scientists, The Nature Conservancy impacts conservation in 76 countries and territories.
ADS, according to its news release, has a long-standing commitment to sustainability.
To watch a video detailing the partnership between ADS and The Nature Conservancy, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uVOfq75a__I.
To learn more about the ADS Foundation, go to: www.adspipe.com/ads-foundation.
