MOREHEAD CITY — Without fanfare, the Morehead City Council voted 5-0 Tuesday evening to approve its fiscal 2021-22 budget, adopting the nearly $30 million tax-and-spending plan that includes, among other things, funds to cover increasing personnel costs and some large capital purchases that were put off last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The council held a public hearing for the budget during its regular monthly meeting Tuesday in the municipal building on S 8th Street. Nobody spoke during the hearing, and the council voted, without discussion, to adopt the budget ahead of the start of the fiscal 2021-22 year Thursday, July 1.
That doesn’t mean, however, the council has had nothing to say about the budget. Since it was first introduced by city manager Ryan Eggleston May 7, Morehead City’s governing board met multiple times to hear from department heads and dig into the plan line item by line item, making suggestions and tweaks that were incorporated into the final version.
The adopted budget totals $29,785,352 across all funds and maintains the tax rate at 38 cents per $100 of assessed property value. It includes no utility fee increases and calls for a one-time use of fund balance to pay for capital purchases.
The adopted budget represents a 13.7% increase, or about $3 million, over the current fiscal year plan, which officials described as “conservative” due to previously unknown effects of the pandemic on sales and property tax revenues. Mr. Eggleston originally estimated the city could lose up to $1 million due to COVID-19 and budgeted accordingly, but collections exceeded expectations in almost every revenue category.
Tuesday, Mr. Eggleston pointed out one slight change that had been made to the five-year capital improvement program, or CIP, the addition of $50,000 in committed funds for future playground improvements.
“Really everything budgetwise is the exactly where it was last week when we met, with the exception of that one item,” he noted.
Other items in the CIP include more than $1 million for the purchase of new vehicles across multiple departments, including 12 new police patrol cars. It also sets aside funding for the future purchase of a new ladder truck for the fire department.
Along with the required budget ordinance, the council also adopted a resolution Tuesday eliminating the 2% prepayment discount on property taxes paid between July 1 and August 31. Mr. Eggleston said during a previous budget workshop the incentive was adopted in 1998, and Morehead City was the only municipality in Carteret County with such a discount in place. He estimated getting rid of it could give the city an extra $100,000 or so in property tax collections per year.
While the city is in a strong financial position as far as revenue collections for the time being, Mr. Eggleston acknowledged Morehead City could begin facing funding challenges in years to come. Personnel costs are up significantly in the fiscal 2021-22 budget and are expected to continue to increase, driven by rising pension costs, post-retirement police supplementary benefit increases, performance and merit raises and the increasing cost of health insurance.
The council also approved adding several new staff positions in the upcoming year and decided to implement salary adjustments as recommended by a recent class and compensation study, which have also contributed to rising costs.
As for funding of vital city services in the future, Mr. Eggleston said there is a particular need to identify the true costs associated with the city’s fire and EMS department as it embarks on a plan to build a new fire station No. 3.
“There is a clear and vital need in 2021 and beyond to either significantly adjust current service levels or find additional resources to fund the services the Town of Morehead City residents and businesses have come to expect,” Mr. Eggleston’s budget message reads, in part.
“While growth of assessed property value and increased sales tax numbers benefit the town, we still have significant challenges ahead, most pressing beyond the fire department funding sources is how to fund much needed capital improvements,” he continued. “Only through public discourse, hard work, cooperation, and innovative thinking can the Town succeed and prosper in the future.”
A copy of the adopted budget can be found online at moreheadcitync.org/DocumentCenter/View/1047/FY2022-MGR-REC-BUDGET-Revised-051421-with-Ordinance?bidId=.
