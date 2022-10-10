CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point has scheduled its annual fall cleanup Monday, Oct. 24
Items that will be picked up curbside are tree limbs under six feet, roots, hedge clippings, pine straw, old mulch, small tree stumps and dead ornamental bushes.
Do not put out old equipment, furniture, appliances, paint, metal or plastic items or anything potentially hazardous or non-organic.
Have the organic material at the curb 7 a.m. on Oct. 24. Do not bag the material and keep away from utility boxes and poles and fire hydrants.
