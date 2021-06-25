CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to approve two separate contracts for pushing debris off streets and for collecting and hauling the debris to approved disposal sites in the event of a storm.
The 4-0 vote came during the board of commissioners’ monthly meeting in town hall off Sherwood Avenue.
The contract for removal of debris from streets – known as phase one or “the first push” to make roads accessible to motorists – went to Rick Bostic Construction of Kinston, with a bid of $225 per hour for one crew, $425 per hour for two crews and $800 for the round-trip to and from Cedar Point. There were three other bids, all significantly higher.
For the past few years, Ricky Taylor of Bogue Sound Septic and Grading in Bogue had held the contract, but town manager David Rief said Mr. Taylor did not bid this year.
The contract for phase two – hauling the debris away – went to Custom Tree Care of Kansas. It’s bid was $79 per ton. The other bids for the work came from Bostic, at $350 per ton and TFR Enterprises of Texas at $175 per ton.
Both removal contracts are necessary in order to for Federal Emergency Management Agency to help pay the cost of debris removal after declared disaster. The costs can be astronomical after severe hurricanes, such as Florence in September 2018.
Also during the meeting, the board, without discussion, approved Mr. Rief’s proposed amendments to the town’s unified development ordinance, designed to bring the town into compliance with the state’s 2019 rewrite of the general statues that govern county and municipal development and planning regulations.
The town held a public hearing on the changes last week and no one spoke.
Many of the changes, according to Mr. Rief, clean up language about procedures and authority, but he said none change anything that affects residents.
In his review and proposals, he also eliminated some omissions and inconsistencies in the Cedar Point UDO and revised the formatting in some places to make it more easily understandable.
The state had set a deadline of Thursday, July 1, for local governments to adopt amendments to comply with General Statute 160D, which in general sets the same standards for counties, cities and towns.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.