Carteret County confirms 59th COVID-related death Wednesday

CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County health officials announced Wednesday they have received a report confirming the death of the county’s 59th resident due to COVID-19.
According to a release, the individual who died was in their 70s with preexisting health conditions. To protect the family’s privacy, no further information about the resident will be released.
“We are saddened to report another death today,” Carteret County health director Nina Oliver said in the county’s Wednesday release. “We offer our sincere condolences to the family of the lost loved one.”
Meanwhile, officials Wednesday reported six additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county since Friday, bringing the overall total confirmed since March 2020 to 5,267. Of those, 13 are currently active and 5,195 have recovered. One person was reportedly hospitalized Wednesday with COVID-19 at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Carteret County health officials continue to encourage all individuals 12 years and older to make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination.
“Vaccines area a very important tool to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and we encourage anyone 12 years of age or older to receive the COVID-19 vaccination,” Ms. Oliver said.
Vaccine clinics are held every Friday at the health department at 3820-A Bridges St. in Morehead City. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 252-728-8550, option 2, or going online to myspot.nc.gov and selecting Carteret County Health Department.
