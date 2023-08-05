Early Saturday morning a a single occupant pickup truck was traveling east on Highway 70, when it crossed the center line, before striking Station 2.
Some damage was caused to the front of Morehead City Fire-EMS Station 2.
Damage was caused to the flagpole display that included a small wall and the front of the entrance of the building, but it appears there is no significant structural damage.
The accident was caused when the driver experienced a medical issue, and they were transported to Carteret Health Care. Their status is unknown at this time.
