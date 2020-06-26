CEDAR POINT — Town commissioners Tuesday night voted 3-0 to approve Cedar Point’s 2020-21 budget, which totals $985,000 and increases the property tax rate to 11.75 cents per $100 of assessed value, from 9.25 cents in the current year that ends Tuesday.
Commissioner Pam Castellano was absent, and Mayor Scott Hatsell votes only break ties. Commissioners John Nash, Frankie Winberry and Gary Bray cast the votes for Town Administrator David Rief’s tax-and-spending plan during a meeting held by Zoom videoconference and telephone.
The board held its required public hearing on the budget, also on Zoom and telephone, Thursday, June 18, and drew two comments, one positive and one negative. One speaker, Paul Garavaglia, opposed the tax increase, while the other, Doug Pittner, said he favored it if the board and administrator thought it necessary.
Because of new state laws that regulate voting on items from public hearings held electronically, the board delayed the vote at least 24 hours to allow additional written comments. Town Clerk Jayne Calhoun during the meeting Tuesday said no one turned in any written comments.
Mr. Nash made the motion to approve the budget and called it “well-presented” and “well thought-out.” It will, he said, stabilize the town’s financial situation for years to come.
He noted that before raising the tax rate to 9.25 cents last year to help cover the cost of annual payback of $2.5 million in bonds voters approved to purchase land for a waterfront park, the rate had been 6.25 cents for more than five years.
It turned out, however, the money generated by the 9.25-cent tax rate wasn’t enough to cover the payback this year, and staff had to use fund balance to make up the difference. Commissioners didn’t want to budget use of reserve money to balance the general fund for the coming year, so Mr. Rief developed the plan without those funds and proposed the 2.5-cent tax hike the board approved Tuesday.
He said 8.75 cents of the tax rate will support the general, or operating, fund, while 3 cents of the rate will generate the revenue for the bond payback.
The shortage this year, according to the administrator, was because when the town held the bond referendum in 2018, it envisioned a 30-year payback, but the bank that bought the bonds specified a 20-year payback, increasing the annual debt service.
Mr. Garavaglia, during the public hearing, said the board should have known and commissioners should be ashamed to come back and make property owners pay additional taxes to cover the shortfall.
Mr. Rief last week said Cedar Point’s 11.75-cent tax rate is lower than all but two municipalities in the county, Bogue and Peletier, which are at 5 cents and 5.5 cents per $100, respectively.
The budget funds one new position, a full-time building inspections and zoning enforcement officer, for an annual salary of $37,000. The job replaces a part-time zoning officer that paid about $14,000.
It also includes a $25 increase, to $175, to the annual solid waste fee.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
