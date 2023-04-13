PINE KNOLL SHORES — Pine Knoll Shores commissioners agreed Wednesday night to pay a homeowners’ association $300 per day, per event, for use of two of its parks and parking lots during special town events.
The town is implementing private management of its beach access parking lots beginning May 1, and Piksco owns one of them, Memorial Park.
The town board met in the town hall on Municipal Circle and online via GoToWebinar.
During their March meeting, commissioners voted unanimously to enter into a one-year contract with Unified Parking Partners LLC, based in Maine. It’s the same company that operates the eastern and western ocean beach access facilities in Emerald Isle, and the system will be the same in Pine Knoll Shores, with people paying with a debit or credit card at a solar-powered kiosk in each lot.
During the March meeting, the idea was to pay Piksco a percentage of the profits from the parking fees. However, state law prohibits that, Town Manager Brian Kramer said during the meeting Wednesday night.
The law states that, “Local governments with public access sites funded by the Division of Coastal Management pursuant to G.S. l 13A-134.3 may charge user fees as long as those fees are used exclusively for the operation, maintenance, and enhancement of existing public access sites, including trash removal, law enforcement and public safety.”
In a memo to the board for the meeting Wednesday night, Kramer wrote that, “Memorial Park has been leased by the town from PIKSCO for nearly 20 years for use as one of our eleven U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-required Public Beach Accesses (PBA). PKS used N.C. Division of Coastal Management (DCM) funds to restore Memorial Park in 2001 when this lease was signed, and the town started charging for parking there in 2011, using summer-hires to manually collect parking fees.
“PKS has decided to transition to automated paid parking at two public beach accesses where we charge for parking, to include Memorial Park. Discussions with PIKSCO focused on this transition, the town was asked by PIKSCO to consider adjusting the cost of this lease given the town's use of their private parks for town-sponsored recreation events over the past 16 years,” the memo continues. “The Town is not authorized to use public beach access parking revenue for this purpose.”
The town’s other, larger public beach access is at 345 Salter Path Road (Highway 58), the former site of the Iron Steamer Pier. The other one, Memorial Park, is at 200 Salter Path Road.
Piksco also owns McNeill Park on the sound, and the town also uses it for special events.
As a result, the town will pay the homeowners’ association for use of its two parks for events, but the money will come from the town’s general fund, not from parking fees.
The events are Thanksgiving Turkey Trot, Christmas Flotilla, Easter Egg Hunt, Kayak for the Warriors, July 4th Parade, Christmas Parade and Music in the Park (seven separate events).
Once paid parking goes into effect on May 1, the cost will be $4 per hour, seven days a week, starting April 1 and lasting through the normal tourism season. Fees will be charged from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The town is guaranteed at least $30,000 in revenue for the season.
Kramer said the town traditionally has charged $10 for parking – no length of time specified – but only Friday through Sunday and on holidays.
He said he checked with Emerald Isle, which went with Unified Parking Partners four years ago, and found that the average fee paid in its lots is $8.16, as users usually only stay a few hours.
As a result, Kramer said, many visitors to the lots in Pine Knoll Shores should end up paying less than the old $10 fee.
He added that Pine Knoll Shores households will each get two stickers that will allow them to park in the lots at no cost.
In Emerald Isle, rates have varied, depending on the time of the year, from $2 per hour to $4 per hour, with a daily maximum of $16 per day.
Kramer said Emerald Isle officials told him the system runs smoothly. Emerald Isle residents also can get free parking stickers.
The company, according to Kramer, will have an attendant at each lot and will enforce the system and issue fines for violations.
There are options to renew the contract with UPP after a first-year trial run.
