County, Morehead City recreation centers set to reopen

CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County Parks and Recreation announced Fort Benjamin Recreation Center in Newport and Western Park Community Center in Cedar Point will reopen to the public Monday.
The decision is based on Gov. Roy Cooper’s updated executive order moving North Carolina into phase 2.5 of reopening, CCPR said in a Thursday release.
Operating hours for Fort Benjamin are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Yoga classes are at 8 a.m. Tuesdays and are being held outside until further notice. Game room usage is by reservation only; call 252-222-5858 to reserve.
Operating hours at Western Park are Monday through Saturday, based on a schedule of events. Karate classes will also resume Monday.
Other group exercises for each facility will be announced as they are scheduled and will be noted on the website ccpr.recdesk.com.
In addition, Morehead City Parks and Recreation announced the Morehead City Recreation on Fisher Street will open with limited capacity Monday, Sept. 21 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Starting Wednesday, Sept. 23, the rec center will be open daily Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and again from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The city said this schedule will allow staff to adequately disinfect all workout areas, weight rooms and the gymnasium in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cleaning guidelines.
The gymnasium must be reserved before use. Morehead City Recreation Center members can reserve the gym for one hour at a time and an eight-person limit by emailing victoria.ward@moreheadcitync.org or calling 252-725-5083, ext. 6.
To keep staff and residents as safe as possible while, the city asks members to adhere to the following guidelines from the state to help prevent the spread of coronavirus:
- Wear a mask when entering and exiting the recreation center.
- Maintain social distancing.
- Bring personal items for activities, such as a water bottle, yoga mat and towel.
- Wash hands or use hand sanitizer before and after using workout and weight lifting equipment.
The County Parks and Recreation Department also announced the following changes to business operations:
- All county playgrounds are open to public. For a list of playground locations, visit ccpr.recdesk.com.
- All county trails and public restrooms are open.
- Rentals/reservations for picnic shelters are available, but must follow mass gathering regulations of no more than 50 people. For a list of available shelters, check the website.
To keep staff and patrons as safe as possible while visiting the county parks or facilities, CCPR continues to follow the guidelines outlined by state and local health officials to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus:
- A mask must be worn to gain entrance into the facilities.
- Social distancing should take place in all outdoor and indoor facilities.
- Indoor facilities will have limited capacity.
- Participants should bring personal items for activities, such as water bottle, yoga mats, towels, etc.
- Visitors should wear face coverings, maintain social distancing and use hand sanitizer while using play equipment, such as county playgrounds.
For more information on county park services, contact Director Tina Purifoy at ccpr.recdesk.com or call 252-808-3301.
