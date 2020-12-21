BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Planning Commission last week voted to recommend approval of a rezoning request for a parcel on Utopia Drive in Newport that will be used as a personal storage facility.
The panel convened for its monthly meeting Dec. 14 in the commissioners’ boardroom of the administration complex in Beaufort to consider the rezoning request, sent by Keith Maready. Mr. Maready is requesting to rezone a 5.09-acre parcel at 190 Utopia Drive from R-15M (moderate density residential) to LIW (light industrial wholesale) district.
Mr. Maready told the planning commission he plans to build a storage shed and workshop on the property for personal use.
“It would be a private storage building, 40 by 60 (feet),” he said. “(I’ll) keep my camper in it, boat trailer, a work bench to tinker, somewhere to get out of the house.”
Finding no issue with the request, the board voted unanimously to recommend its approval. The Carteret County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing and make a final determination on the rezoning at a future meeting.
The commission also gave non-administrative approval for a 310-foot-tall cellular communications tower to be located at 1301 Merrimon Road in Beaufort. In October, the County Zoning Board of Adjustment granted Vertical Bridge Development LLC, which is building the tower in partnership with Verizon, a variance from the Tall Structures Ordinance to allow the tower to encroach beyond the 199-foot maximum allowed height.
In other business, the planning commission welcomed new member Chuck Shinn and reelected Dean Graham as chairperson and Jeff Hunt as vice chairperson of the board.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
