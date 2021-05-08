Cape Carteret to hold input session for unified development ordinance Tuesday

CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret will hold a public input session Tuesday on its effort to create a unified development ordinance.
Those who are interested may stop by the community park, behind town hall off Dolphin Street, between 5 and 7 p.m. to provide comments.
In announcing the session, town manager Zach Steffey said, “The UDO is an important document for the town. It governs both commercial and residential development.”
He continued that the town wants input from residents and property owners, as well as business leaders, on what they would like to see in or out of the document.
“This feedback is important to determine development regulations in the town,” he added.
Cape Carteret officials have discussed the need for a UDO for the past several years, and Mayor Will Baker pushed to fund it during the town board meeting in December.
Many other towns in Carteret County already have a UDO, which combines zoning ordinances and development standards into one document, streamlining the development process and aimed at making it easier for to understand. In Cape Carteret’s case, officials have also said development of the UDO should eliminate errors and inconsistencies in the zoning ordinance and development rules.
The town commission voted in February to hire a consulting firm to help develop the UDO, as well as an updated land-use plan. The contract for the UDO went to low bidder Summit Design and Engineering Services of Hillsborough for $20,236.80.
The board also appointed a steering committee to help guide the development of both documents. The members are Mr. Steffey, code enforcement officer Mike Bishop, Vaughan Branch, former Commissioner Charlie Evans, former Mayor Dave Fowler, County Board of Education member John McLean, Chris Kalt, Courtney Barnhill and planning board Chairperson Susan Hall.
Commissioners said they believe they picked members who know the town well and come from a variety of backgrounds.
The town hopes the work will be complete by Thursday, July 1, the beginning of the 2021-22 fiscal year.
The land-use plan update contract also went to Summit, the low bidder, for $40,082.40.
The town’s current land-use plan, developed and adopted in 2007, is out-of-date because of recent growth. The plan, required by the N.C. Division of Coastal Management in all 20 coastal counties and their municipalities, is supposed to be updated at least every 10 years, so Cape Carteret is a few years behind schedule.
The land-use plan is used in rezoning decisions and serves as a blueprint for what kind of development should be allowed in specific locations.
Officials have said both documents are essential to guiding and managing current and expected growth in town, especially in light of the state’s development of Interstate 42, which will more directly connect the county to the Raleigh area.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.