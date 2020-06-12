School employees end year with countywide bike ride

CAPE CARTERET — Motorists may notice a group of bicycle riders pedaling along roadways through Friday across the county.
The group is made up of Carteret County Schools employees who decided to celebrate the end of the 2019-20 academic year with a bike ride to each public school. Sheriff’s deputies are riding along in vehicles, with lights flashing, to keep riders safe.
The event, which started Wednesday morning at White Oak Elementary School, will end Friday at Atlantic Elementary School. The ride is the brainchild of school system Hispanic community liaison/translator Ricardo Gomez.
“Everyone has done their part and been inside working very hard to teach their students in this environment,” Mr. Gomez said. “This is a way for everyone to take a deep breath and enjoy the outdoors and say we did it.”
The school year ended June 5 for students and Wednesday for teachers and many staffers. Since mid-March, teachers and most school employees have worked from home, teaching students online.
Those participating in the ride said they appreciated the unique way of showing support for schools and employees.
“We riders honor and thank all schools for meeting this year’s unprecedented challenge with success,” West Carteret High School Principal Joe Poletti said. “The ride from White Oak to Atlantic is full of metaphors, like the long haul, endurance, and the finish line. Despite the odds, we made it. And we need to tip our hats in appreciation to all of our schools.”
Smyrna Elementary and Down East Middle School guidance counselor Joe Brake said he appreciated Mr. Gomez organizing the ride.
“Why not end the year with a bike ride? It’s a great way to shake off the 2019-20 school year and its difficulties,” Mr. Brake said. “I love the comradery of this event. I love bike riding and this is good for mental health.”
At the beginning of each day, a different person is assigned to wave a green flag to start the ride. Wednesday, White Oak Elementary School Principal Terri Brett waved the start flag.
Thursday, Carteret County Schools Interim Superintendent Richard Paylor waved the flag at the school system’s central office, when bikers left to visit all Beaufort schools and end at Smyrna Elementary and Harkers Island Elementary schools.
Friday, Harkers Island Elementary School Principal Al Roberson will wave the flag for riders, who will end the day at Atlantic Elementary School.
Mr. Gomez said as of Wednesday 18 school employees signed up to do various sections of the ride.
“Riders can do as much of the ride as they want. We’ve got some riders that are doing the whole thing and others are doing a small section,” Mr. Gomez said. “The point is to have fun.”
