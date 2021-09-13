CEDAR POINT — The Cedar Point Planning Board will begin a discussion about revamping the town’s Unified Development Ordinance provisions regarding multifamily development when it meets Tuesday night.
The board’s monthly session will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the town hall off Sherwood Avenue.
In a memo to the board in advance of the meeting, Town Manager David Rief, who has been painstakingly reviewing the UDO for months, said, ‘‘Recent inquiries regarding the Town’s UDO provisions and interpretations concerning multi-family housing (including duplexes, triplexes, quads, apartments, condos, and townhouses) have led me to the conclusion that revisions are necessary.”
Mr. Rief said he believes the town’s current multifamily development ordinances “have provisions that are not only vague but at times impossible to comply with.” Further, he said, “in my opinion (they) fall short of providing a clear vision of what the town would like to see in a multi-family housing project.”
Mr. Rief wrote that a number of the provisions are disjointed without any cross-references to make sure all the applicable provisions are identified and addressed in the town planning board and board of commissioners’ review process.
He proposes that he and the planning board amend the UDO language to not only provide an easy to understand set of regulations that promote the town’s vision for this type of use, “but also present it in a way so both the town and applicants can easily determine whether a proposed project is in compliance with the town’s standards without the need for official interpretations and justifications.”
Among the areas that need discussion, Mr. Rief said, are density, applicable zoning districts, setbacks, buffering, parking requirements, open space/recreation requirements, architectural design, roads and access and trash collection.
The UDO was developed a few years ago, with the help of consultants, under a previous board of commissioners and planning board.
Mr. Rief said he hopes the planning board members will provide feedback on the existing provisions so he can propose amended language for consideration at the October planning board meeting.
