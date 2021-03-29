Appointments available for vaccination clinic Wednesday

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department has more than 1,200 open appointments slots for a first-dose vaccination clinic taking place Wednesday at the old Kmart building in Morehead City.
Individuals in eligible vaccine groups 1-4 who are 16 years of age and older can call 252-728-8550, option 2, to schedule a vaccination appointment for this clinic. It takes place at 4915 Arendell St. in Morehead City.
County officials said there are currently 1,250 appointment slots available, and walk-ins will not be accepted.
According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ vaccination plan, groups 1-4 include health care workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, anyone age 65 and older, frontline essential workers, those who live and work in congregate settings and those with health conditions that put them at higher risk for developing complications from COVID-19. More information, including a detailed list of each vaccine group, can be found at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/find-your-spot-take-your-shot.
