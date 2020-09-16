Carteret County adds 7 more COVID-19 cases to count

CARTERET COUNTY — The county confirmed seven additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with the number of active cases staying below 50.
The new cases bring Carteret County’s total to 664 known cases, of which 49 are currently considered active. The county reports 609 people have recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and six residents have died.
The county posts coronavirus updates weekday afternoons via its website, carteretcountync.gov, and the Carteret County government and health department Facebook pages.
In its updates, the county also provides a map with confirmed cases broken down by zip code. The Newport zip code, 28570, continues to lead the county in number of COVID-19 cases.
Health providers have reportedly conducted 7,995 COVID-19 tests to date, with 199 test results pending Wednesday.
